Lake Belton nearly won a district championship in its first year of eligibility, losing two league games by a combined three points last season.
Couple that with the Broncos winning with relative ease their other six District 4-5A-I contests by an average margin of 21 points, and pundits with Dave Campbell’s Texas Football picked the fourth-year program to hoist the district gold ball trophy when November rolls around.
There’s a lot of time between then and now and plenty for Lake Belton to do in order to fulfill that prognostication.
“I mean, it sounds good but at the same time, we have to go get it,” said senior wide receiver Micah Hudson, the five-star preseason pick for 4-5A-I offensive MVP who led the area in receptions (64) and yards receiving (1,143) to go with 14 touchdowns last year. “You can’t rush the process and you can’t cheat the process. So, we just have to keep grinding hard. We have to keep working, trust each other, trust God, trust the coaches, and everything will fall into place.”
The Broncos bid adieu to their first senior class after recording an 8-3 record that included the program’s inaugural playoff appearance — a 56-28 setback against Burleson Centennial, which eventually was eliminated in the fourth round by Aledo.
“I don’t think last year we snuck up on anybody. I think people kind of knew what kind of talent we had. This year, we’re not (sneaking up on anyone) as well. Our kids understand that and they’re not taking anything for granted. They are finding a way to go one degree more, and that’s going to be a key for us to be successful,” Lake Belton head coach Brian Cope said.
“We set the standard of making the playoffs and now we have to do whatever it takes to raise the standard. I think we have a lot of kids that are hungry to lead and become player-driven. Our JV was 9-1 and won district, so those kids are hungry to come in along with the returning varsity kids.”
New faces are in places vacated by those seniors, starting on offense with quarterback Eli Mascarenas, a junior who takes over behind center for Connor Crews. In the backfield with Mascarenas are three first-time, full-time contributors in running backs Cameron Hamilton (senior) and Ryan Camacho (junior), along with sophomore Davion Peters, whom Cope said will invoke memories of Kordell Stewart of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
“He’ll be that ‘Slash’ for us,” Cope said.
Mascarenas and Peters helped Lake Belton’s 7-on-7 team qualify for the state tournament in June in College Station where the Broncos won their pool and advanced through the quarterfinals.
Joining Hudson outside are two-way starter Ty Legg, Caleb Santana, Cash Robin, Zach Dodd, Bryce Davis, Kellen Scarborough and Peters. Isaiah Koonce and Colton Thompson will provide options at tight end.
“I think we have to be able to run the ball more efficiently,” added Cope, whose offense — guided by coordinator Matt Uzzell — led the area at 412.9 yards per game (160.6 rushing, 252.3 passing). “Last year, we got into situations where there was five in the box and you have to win. We did that in a lot of games, and sometimes we weren’t as successful.”
Paving the way for it all on the offensive line are four returners who started all or some of the 11 contests in 2022: Kaden Bradshaw, Brett Harmon, Braden Gutierrez and Rolando Tapia.
“We’re a smaller offensive line so we know we have to be more physical than other people,” said Bradshaw, a 6-foot-2, 260-pound senior. “We’re going to need to run the ball more this year, so we’re going to have to be more physical in the box and that’s something we are really focusing on this year.”
Cope, whose team kicks off the season at 7 p.m. Friday against Leander Rouse at Tiger Field in Belton, said during fall camp that there was an ongoing competition between Diego Velazquez and Caleb Loper for the fifth spot on the line.
“We’re going to go as the front five go. I think that’s going to be the key piece, and then Eli Mascarenas managing the offense,” Cope said.