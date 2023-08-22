Lake offense

Receiver Micah Hudson (left), lineman Kaden Bradshaw and receivers Caleb Santana and Ty Legg are back for a Lake Belton offense that averaged an area-best 412.9 yards per game last season.

 Ray Swindle/Special to the Telegram

Lake Belton nearly won a district championship in its first year of eligibility, losing two league games by a combined three points last season.

jweaver@tdtnews.com