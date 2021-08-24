BELTON — Talk to enough Belton football players prior to the start of the season, and a prevailing theme will be heard.
“We definitely want to make the playoffs,” senior defensive end Braxton Haynes said. “I think we all want it pretty bad.”
That postseason itch is a motivating force for a team heavy on seniors, who are aiming to prove to themselves and also to any doubters that they can get back to a place they haven’t seen in two seasons.
“Just not making the playoffs these last two years is really upsetting because we’ve had a streak going and just these past couple of years, we haven’t been able to pull it off,” said senior running back Javier Luna, referring to the Tigers’ five-year run of postseason bids prior to the last two years.
But despite back-to-back 3-7 seasons, Belton remains hungry and many of its core players feel like the team is on track to reverse the trend heading into Friday’s opener at Georgetown.
“A lot of the team is seniors and it’s our last chances to have a good season and not go out like that, so I think it’s a pretty big motivation,” said Scotty Butler, one of two seniors back on the offensive line, the other being Ryan Hunt, who echoed his teammate’s sentiments.
“A two-year drought isn’t really what we look for, and I feel like that’s one thing that should be attainable,” said Hunt, who projects to start at left guard, while Butler will hold down the right guard spot.
Although the Tigers have a lot of production to replace from last year’s team, including an outgoing quarterback and running back who accounted for 3,465 total yards between them, the team still feels good about the weapons it has coming back.
“We have pretty good senior leadership coming into the season, guys who were part of the team last year who are tired of being average and they want to do something,” offensive coordinator Barry Campbell said. “They want to get after it and bring some great success back to Belton.”
Among the returners, the players who posted the most offensive production last season are senior tight end Bryan “Itty” Henry and senior receiver Seth Morgan, who combined for 56 catches and 969 yards, including eight of the Tigers’ 14 touchdown receptions.
Having that duo among the reliable targets will hopefully ease the transition for whichever younger quarterback wins the starting job up for grabs between sophomore Ty Brown and junior Slade LeBlanc, each of whom bring his own style to the position. LeBlanc is a dual threat behind center, while Brown fits more in the mold of a traditional pocket passer.
“It’s tremendous because (the QBs) can lean on (Henry and Morgan) because they know where they’re going to be,” head coach Brett Sniffin said. “Not just those two, but we have some good, young receivers who will fill in some spots, so that could be a strength of our offense, for sure.”
Campbell said Belton will rely on three running backs — Luna, LJ Underwood and Elijah Warner, who each bring something different to the role — to replace the outgoing production of Maurice Reed, who ran for 1,164 yards and 10 scores last year.
“Having the ability to rotate three kids throughout the game will help them keep their legs underneath them, so we can be strong at the finish,” Campbell said.
Defensively, the Tigers are tweaking their look slightly with a new Tiger-Back position, which will serve as a linebacker/defensive back hybrid and line up mostly in the middle of the field. Filling that role has been senior Wriley Madden, who saw time as a backup quarterback last year but is enjoying his new role so far.
“I really don’t care. I’ll fly in and lay people out,” Madden said. “I like to be in the middle of huddles and everything, dog piles. I’ll get in there, try to get the ball out, just hit somebody.”
Defensive coordinator Christopher Harbin said the slight altering of the scheme will help cater to the Tigers’ personnel.
“We looked at what we did last year and kind of how our scheme fits from team to team,” he said. “And you have to make adjustments. I think what we’re doing now, it brings a little more speed on the field, and moving people around, I think it fits our kids a lot better.”
Flying to the ball is also a point of emphasis for Belton, according to many of their defensive leaders.
“We want to impose our will on people and make them scared,” said senior safety Aaron Bain, who — along with cornerback Trent West — will help lead the secondary in what is the defense’s most experienced and deepest area. “We’re all a bunch of athletic guys, but we’re not blazers by any means, so we really just want to be as physical as we can.”
Harbin said having a group of five defensive backs with varsity experience will be a nice security blanket for the Tigers.
“West and Bain are both three-year players for us, so that helps us out a ton on the back end because they’ve seen a lot of football and understand what we are trying to get done,” he said.
While there will be new starting linebackers and linemen, Harbin likes what he sees from players such as Jackson Engelke, Taylor Evans and Ke’Aundre Johnson in the middle, as well as Haynes up front.
“You can see it in the kids,” Harbin said. “It means something here. Belton football is something special and we’re trying to get back to what it was a long time ago with the physicality, the toughness. We are going to play hard-nosed football. These kids want to win.”