Football is a game of adjustments, and that seems accurate for the Temple Wildcats’ offense entering this season.
Dynamic wide receiver and versatile four-year star Mikal Harrison-Pilot (Houston) graduated, but big-play junior Christian Tutson is poised to succeed him as Temple’s go-to pass catcher.
Reese Rumfield was on track to give the Wildcats a rare three-year starting quarterback, but after last season he transferred to Belton. Now, junior Kade Stewart and senior Damarion Willis have a prime opportunity to become Temple’s top QB.
The Wildcats didn’t expect to have a difference-making player at tight end, but then sophomore Davarion Campbell moved to Temple and started employing brute force to knock defenders backward.
And then there’s the style in which second-year coordinator Robby Case wants to attack opponents — with the goal of overwhelming them.
“We’re going to try to get back to the old Mike Spradlin tempo days and go as fast as we possibly can. That’s been a big emphasis,” Case said, referring to the former Temple head coach whose fast-paced offense lit up scoreboards from 2011-15 as the Wildcats reignited their winning tradition.
Fans will get their first regular-season look at Temple’s revamped offense when the Wildcats open at McKinney Boyd at 7 p.m. Friday. They need one win to become the fourth Texas high school with 800 football victories.
Wildcats eighth-year head coach Scott Stewart (63-23, seven playoff berths) said he wanted to see his team’s Aug. 17 home scrimmage against Killeen before finalizing personnel decisions.
Quarterback clearly is one of those. Rumfield passed for 4,066 yards and 44 touchdowns in two seasons with Temple but sometimes struggled with production and turnovers in three playoff games, including last year’s 30-21 bi-district home loss to Waxahachie.
Improving left-handed passer Kade Stewart — last year’s top junior varsity quarterback — and the elusive Willis have competed all spring and summer. Because Willis, a starting safety last season, is a potential weapon at receiver and running back (Case called him “our Swiss Army knife”), the 6-foot-3, 175-pound Stewart is likely to begin as Temple’s starting QB.
“We grade every throw, every step that every kid takes. I really want to analyze that after the scrimmage,” said Scott Stewart, Kade’s father. “Both are pretty effective and they each give you a different dynamic. Kade ran 4.6 (seconds in the 40-yard dash), but Damarion has a wiggle that’s hard to teach.”
Said Case: “They’re both playing really well. If Kade’s good enough and we can have Damarion playing receiver, it gives us a lot of options.”
After 1,000-yard rusher Deshaun Brundage graduated, Temple believes 190-pound junior Adrian Scott will keep the running back position strong along with capable seniors Jervonnie Williams and Rymond Johnson.
“Adrian has emerged,” Case said. “He’s a leaner, faster version of Deshaun but runs violent, just like Deshaun did, and has great hands.”
Harrison-Pilot (48 receptions, 978 yards, nine touchdowns plus five TDs rushing) is difficult to replace, but speedster Tutson is a good place to start. As a sophomore he made 26 catches for 610 yards and eight touchdowns and scored 10 TDs overall despite missing some district action with an upper-body injury.
“Christian’s so fast that we underthrow him half the time. I’m trying to get him to go up and attack those deep balls,” Case said. “This summer he got a Nebraska offer and it was like a light switch went on.”
Senior slot receivers Jeremiah Lennon and Jaquon Butler return, potentially with Willis and even junior safety O’Ryan Peoples. Senior Tavion Flowers and talented sophomore Preston Thomas join Tutson at outside receiver. They’re learning from new receivers coach Davion Curtis, a former Wildcats star.
Scott Stewart said the physicality of sophomore tight end Campbell (6-1, 215), a Waco La Vega transfer, reminds him of former Temple enforcer Chris Minter.
“Davarion just got here and doesn’t know where he’s going yet,” Case said. “But he puts his hands on people and they go the other direction. We’re excited.”
All-district senior center Endrei Sauls (6-2, 310), a Lamar commitment, spearheads Temple’s line. Senior left tackle Armando Gonzalez is another returning starter.
“Endrei is the guy. He’s unbelievable,” Case said.
An intriguing prospect is 6-6, 275-pound junior Kirk Gildon at right tackle.
“The way Kirk’s moving athletically and starting to strike people off the line, he has a chance to be a high-level prospect,” Case said. “He just needs to get stronger.”
Imposing sophomore Isaiah Guerra is the left guard, while the right guard battle includes juniors Juan Castillo and Terrance Black and senior Logan Ash.