Holy Trinity Catholic has some coaching continuity on its side entering its second season under the direction of J.B. Kelly, and that could prove to be useful as a young group of Celtics learns the ropes of high school football.
The roster is virtually devoid of upperclassmen. Making matters more difficult, with an overall enrollment of only 75 students, replacements are extremely limited.
As a result, many of the Celtics have no previous experience playing the sport, and along with learning plays, positions and philosophies, newcomers are still attempting to grasp the mental approach necessary to thrive in such a competitive atmosphere.
Admittedly, achieving immediate success will be difficult, but the Celtics believe the potential for long-term gains could be immense.
“Being a smaller school by the numbers and bottom heavy does nothing but raise our expectations as the years go on,” Holy Trinity athletic director and offensive coordinator Kyle Dorman said. “These younger guys might make some mistakes along the way initially, but they have athleticism and size. As we go on, they are only going to get better.
“And only having two seniors, it is going to fall on these younger kids to step up and take leadership roles sooner than usual.”
Although the future could be bright, expectations are contained entering the season.
The Celtics will open with freshmen and sophomores representing a majority of their 12-man roster after posting a 2-7 record last season behind now-graduated standouts Jace Martin, a quarterback, and receivers Neri Navarro and Austin Belbeck.
Additionally, Martin and Navarro were both all-district selections defensively as well.
While Holy Trinity is collectively young, it has experience.
Christian Demapan, a running back and linebacker, and tight end Andrew Leurs come in as the team’s lone seniors, and while the Celtics must focus on the future, the pair is embracing the opportunity.
“The attitudes of all the players has been nothing but helpful as we are getting ready for the season,” Dorman said. “We are kind of creating a bit of a culture change here, but it is going to take time. A lot of these guys don’t know how to flip the game-day switch.
“The new guys are having to learn from our returners about how to amp themselves up and get ready to play a game, but that inexperience is also causing them to just be really excited about getting out there.”
Sophomore quarterback Robert Campbell will help lead the offense while sophomore linebacker Liam Ralston, who was an all-district second-team selection as a freshman, will help spearhead the defensive unit in its effort to reach the playoffs.
Holy Trinity opens by hosting Red Oak Ovilla Christian before beginning its three-game TAPPS District 3-III six-man schedule Oct. 20 against visiting Waco Live Oak Classical.
The coaching staff altered the Celtic' schemes in order to help play to their advantages, but for some, fundamentals are still lacking.
So, until the team reaches a point of comfort, there is little choice but to be flexible, especially when it comes to the few who return.
“You can tell they are ready to play,” he said. “They are ready to help the new guys and step in anywhere they are needed. It’s six-man football, so there are no set positions.
“It is just up to me to put them in the right situations, because a lot of these guys just want to go.”