GATESVILLE — Since suffering through consecutive campaigns yielding a total of three victories, Gatesville has found ways to consistently work itself into the playoff picture.
In 2020, the Hornets rebounded from an 0-10 record to win a pair of district games and sneak into the postseason before COVID-19 forced them to forfeit their first-round game against eventual state champion Carthage.
One year later, an identical 4-6 regular-season record set up a rematch with Carthage, which the Bulldogs won in a 35-point shutout. In 2022, Gatesville head coach Aaron Hunter guided the team back in his debut.
While reaching the playoffs always is the goal, the Hornets produced 15 wins in those three seasons (seven a year ago), and they have yet to advance to the area round.
For Hunter, it is time for his alma mater to commit to change.
“Every year, we learn more and more and more about ourselves as a program, and as a staff,” Hunter said. “We have to stay together and constantly push these kids to the best of their abilities. We all have to be held accountable.
“We have to be dedicated to doing all the little things it is going to take to get to the next step as a program.”
Instead of being satisfied by simply making the playoffs, Hunter aspires for district championships and deep postseason runs, and he believes with the right approach, the evolution could occur quickly.
After earning the most wins since 2017 last season, Gatesville returns 13 starters, including multiple members of the All-District 11-4A-II list.
Senior defensive back Lawson Mooney, the district’s 2022 co-defensive player of the year, highlights the contingent. Also among the returning set of lauded veterans are senior quarterback Jacob Newkirk, who was a first-team selection, guard Zach Bryant, center Gabe Charles and safety Sean Aguilar who enter their senior seasons after landing on the second team.
Although the group of standouts is partially responsible for propelling the Hornets to almost as many wins last season (seven) as the two previous combined (eight), Hunter does not believe talent alone is enough.
“We need to be more work-oriented,” he said. “That is what we need right now with where we are at as a program. There was a lot of excitement last year, and that was good, but since then, we’ve been focusing on the fact that excitement doesn’t always win football games.
“It is about doing what you are supposed to do, how you are supposed to do it and how you are coached to do it as hard as you can.”
Gatesville will be routinely tested as it traverses its schedule, which once again does not have an open date until the final week of the regular season. The Hornets play four teams ranked in the 4A-II preseason poll with each game occurring on the road.
In Week 2, the Hornets travel to No. 6 Glen Rose before encountering No. 17 Godley three weeks later. Then, in district, Gatesville plays at No. 9 Waco Connally and No. 25 Madisonville in Week 7 and Week 9, respectively.
Furthermore, earning a playoff berth could potentially set up a first-round matchup with No. 4 Cuero.
Hunter is aware thriving against such stiff competition will be difficult, but he also believes his team’s focus should not be on the opposition.
“We have to be accountable and disciplined,” Hunter said. “And we have to control the things we can control. It is about taking care of us first and practicing in a way that raises the standard here.
“We can’t be alright with just being alright anymore.”