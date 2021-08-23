MOODY — The beauty of returning for a second year as head coach is that the days of reinventing the wheel are done.
All that remains in Moody is how that will play out on Friday nights.
“We’re so much further ahead than last year,” Moody head coach Lonnie Judd said. “We have a quarterback who went through 7-on-7 calling plays, and our route combinations are much better. Last year, we had to piece together a team every week.”
With that in mind, the Bearcats should fare better than the rough 1-9 campaign it endured last year when they finished at the bottom of competitive District 12-2A-I.
“We can just move a lot faster now and not have to teach fundamentals,” Judd said. “Offensively and defensively, you start with a puzzle and now they understand much more. We hope it shows up on the scoreboard.”
Judd is high on quarterback Ryder Hohhertz, who missed five games last season. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound junior has been a starter since his freshman year, and the Bearcats are hopeful this will be Hohhertz’s breakout year.
“We really have a quarterback we can do a lot of good things with,” said Judd, a longtime assistant at Hewitt Midway and Keller Timber Creek before getting the top job in Moody last year. “He would have played for us at Midway. He may not have been quarterback, but he would have played.”
Indeed, the Bearcats flourish with the ball in Hohhertz’s hands. He had a pair of 200-yard rushing games last year and threw for more than 700 yards in his truncated stint.
Hohhertz, who also will handle the punting duties, will have ample help in the form of junior receiver Cooper Staton (6-0, 180) — also a third-year varsity player — versatile junior tight end Kaden Kollaja (6-2, 190) and outside receivers Tucker Staton and Sonny Carnevale. Senior Jonah Bradshaw will be featured in the Bearcats’ backfield.
“We’re throwing the ball much better and we’re able to complete shorter passes,” Judd said.
Protection should not be an issue with veteran center Hunter Mach (5-10, 230) and left tackle Davis Orr (6-2, 300) returning to the fold. The line also includes William Campbell and Cole Alton at the guards and 6-2, 300-pound right tackle Jacob McNeil.
Defensively, Judd said the Bearcats have employed techniques of the Seattle Seahawks rugby style to better bring tacklers down, a major point of emphasis.
This season, Orr and McNeal will move to the tackle positions, with Kollaja and Bradshaw on the ends and necessary reinforcements rotating in. Mach leads the group of linebackers in the middle, with help from Wyatt Saunders and Keith Daily.
The secondary will be young with Cooper Staton and Paxton as the safeties and sophomore Angel Galindo and junior Ricky Aguilar as the cornerbacks.
Judd said the kicker’s position remains a major question mark.
Although the Bearcats are further along, it still comes down to the basics.
“Football is still about blocking and tackling,” Judd said. “We’ve got to do a better job of bringing people down.”