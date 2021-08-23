LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY — It was a typical early September afternoon at Academy last fall. The Bumblebees had won their first two football games, matching the previous year’s win total, and busily prepped for a Week 3 matchup against Groesbeck.
On the field, Blake Bundy ran a 10-yard out pattern, requiring him to cut toward the sideline at the end of the route. That’s when the fifth metatarsal on his left foot snapped in half. The junior hit the turf and stayed there. Just like that, the team’s starting safety and kicker was done for the year.
“He told me, ‘Dad, it popped,’” said Byron Bundy, Blake’s father and Academy’s defensive backs coach and special teams coordinator. “I knew immediately it was broken because he’s too tough to go down with a sprained ankle or something little. It was heartbreaking to watch him go through that pain and that struggle.”
Head coach Chris Lancaster, in his first year on the job, said the atmosphere changed right away.
“You could just feel it,” Lancaster said. “I could see it in Blake’s eyes. Anytime one of your kids gets hurt and they can’t play, it hurts me. When Blake got hurt, the rest of the kids were like, ‘That’s our starting safety. He’s our receiver, our starting punter.’ That’s a lot of roles. That’s a lot of leadership.”
The Bees adjusted, winning five of their first six en route to their first playoff bid since 2018, but Blake’s recovery had just started.
By the end of September, he went into surgery, needing a screw to hold his pinky toe together. Doctors told the Bundys that Blake likely fractured the foot the previous spring during soccer season. The injury seemed minor then, and Blake finished his sophomore year on the soccer pitch and filled his spot as the starting catcher on the baseball team.
“He’s not a complainer,” Byron said. “When he gets hurt, he internalizes that emotion. He works through things, and that was the deal. We iced it, we taped it, we took Ibuprofen.”
It was in May of 2020 when he reinjured the bone during the 7-on-7 football season, likely causing a second fracture, Byron said. It required a walking boot and some rehab, but X-rays still showed it to be minor, which meant Blake had the summer to rest and allow the foot to heal. It just didn’t turn out the way they had planned.
Blake made the best of it after last September’s injury, not missing a single football practice and staying on the sideline for each game after his injury, even coaching up his replacement as much as he could.
“Once he got out of that (surgery), he was on crutches, trying to have a good attitude,” said Byron, now in his 24th year as a coach. “As far as being a teammate, he kept being a part of the team. He was there to encourage and be a leader, just in a different role than he had planned. But he hated not being out there with those guys.”
Blake was finally medically cleared to play in December, allowing him to compete in his junior soccer campaign. The 6-1, 165-pounder didn’t waste any time making an impact. A three-year letterman in the sport, he was named District 18-4A’s most valuable midfielder, helping Academy to a 13-9-2 record and a spot in the playoffs.
“As soon as he was cleared, he got right back in the weight room and started building up his legs again,” said Byron, also the school’s head soccer coach. “He felt he had missed that competitive activity, so once he got to soccer, it all came out. He was ready to compete.”
After being off for six months, Byron said there were some limitations early because Blake had lost muscle structure in his left leg.
“But he put in the work in the weight room, and he put in the work at home,” his dad said.
Now, after 11 months, Blake will finally get to do the same on the gridiron — the sport closest to his heart. Suffice it to say, the senior is ready to make up for lost time.
“Missing my junior year was tough, definitely. I missed it a lot, but it was still good being around all the guys,” said Blake, who also ranks in the top 10 in his class and runs track and cross country. “Everybody was around me, just helping me through it. We worked all summer to get back. I’m definitely itching to be back out on the field again and just be back with the team. We’ll try to make it up this year.”
Blake, who grew up in Keller and moved to Academy prior to his freshman year, said he’s been watching safeties and cornerbacks play “since I was born,” and is ready to use that experience to help the Bees in their quest for a second straight playoff berth.
“I grew up in the field house,” said Blake, who turned 18 on Sunday. “I’ve been watching the position my whole life, so it’s nice to be out there playing it. It’s a dream come true, honestly. I love it here. I’m blessed to come here. I couldn’t imagine playing anywhere else.”