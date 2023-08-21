TRAVIS — Heading into head coach Brandon Hicks’ fourth season, the trajectory of the Rosebud-Lott football program is definitely moving in the right direction.
The Cougars went 7-4 last season and reached the playoffs. The year before, they crossed the .500 mark, going 6-5. Piling up more wins year to year has moved the winless 2019 campaign more and more to the distant-memory category.
“We are in a good place,” Hicks said after a recent preseason practice. “The culture is really installed at this point. The kids know what to expect.”
Though they play in rugged District 8-2A-I, Rosebud-Lott should be squarely in the playoff chase again this season.
The Cougars are led by Jamarquis Johnson, a wide receiver/defensive back who has a 4.3-second 40-yard dash on his résumé.
That number has the attention of college football recruiters. He has not committed yet, but UTSA, Stephen F. Austin and Sam Houston have all shown interest in the senior, who also stars in basketball and was the 2A boys state champion in the long jump in May.
Last season, the speedster had 339 yards rushing and 464 yards receiving, with eight total touchdowns.
“He’s electric,” Hicks said. “This will be his fourth year starting. We are expecting big things.”
Johnson undoubtedly will draw the attention of fans — as well as opposing defenses — this fall, but football is definitely not a one-man show. Hicks said Daniel Rodriguez, an offensive lineman and linebacker, is a more behind-the-scenes but equally important leader.
“Rodriguez is our unsung hero behind it all,” he said. “He has a real physical presence. He gets the defense lined up, and he does a great job on the offensive line. He is a little more under the radar, but one of those kids you really lean on.”
The roster size is about where Hicks hopes it would be heading into the new season. He said there should not be any guys in the hallways not playing football who should be. That is a good thing, because numbers are always an issue for 2A programs.
“That whole ‘next man up’ thing is real. Our goal and our focus is to be gritty,” he said. “We talk about it daily as a team. When your number is called, you have to be that dude.”
Even though they recorded the most wins in at least six years, the 2022 season still left a little bit of a bitter taste in the Cougars’ mouths after it ended with a heartbreaking 28-27 loss to Axtell in the bi-district round. Hicks also said there were a lot of injuries last season.
With expectations consistently on the rise, pressure to reach the new bar increases, too. Hicks welcomes the heightened standard, though, because it creates an exciting, enthusiastic atmosphere around Rosebud-Lott football.
“The type of practice you want and the type of energy you want from the kids is there,” he said. “I get to focus more on the X’s and O’s, which is enjoyable.”
Rosebud-Lott begins the season with three straight road games. The Cougars open at Jewett Leon, followed by trips to Wortham and Goldthwaite. Their first home game is the district opener Sept. 22 against defending district champion Crawford.
“It’s a gauntlet,” Hicks said, referring to the league race. “We are in an eight-team district, which is basically your whole schedule. You cannot have any off-weeks. You have to go in and battle from Day 1. You have to come with your A-game on a weekly basis.”