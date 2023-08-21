Academy tab

Academy battled through an injury-plagued season to reach the playoffs but hopes to improve on last year’s 5-6 record. The Bumblebees kick off their first season under new head coach Mark Mullins on Friday at Rogers.

 Ray Swindle/Special to the Telegram

LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY — Two years ago, Mark Mullins was sitting in the stands at College Station High School watching a playoff game between Diboll and Academy.

