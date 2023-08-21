LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY — Two years ago, Mark Mullins was sitting in the stands at College Station High School watching a playoff game between Diboll and Academy.
It was then that Mullins, at the time on the Gatesville staff, wanted to be part of what the Bumblebees had to offer — if the opportunity ever arose.
Not long after, Mullins was hired as the Bees’ offensive coordinator for the 2022 season. He was promoted to head coach upon Chris Lancaster’s departure to Robinson last spring, and he’s set to enter his first season at the helm following a long and fruitful career as an assistant at numerous stops including Irving High, Arlington High, Fort Worth Brewer, Round Rock Stony Point, Pflugerville Connally, Round Rock Cedar Ridge and Gatesville.
The sophomores who were catalysts in the Bees’ longest playoff run in program history in 2021 are now seniors. Mullins’ first head coaching job is one many new mentors don’t get.
“The timing couldn’t have been better,” Mullins said. “It’s a great opportunity with the growth, the community support, the administration and just the excitement about Academy football. I inherited the leadership of a senior class that has talented, good people.”
The Bees are anxious to rebound from an injury-riddled 5-6 campaign and have the veteran star power to do so.
“Expectations are high to have a pretty good football team,” said Mullins, whose eldest brother, Mike, was the head coach at Cameron Yoe and Harker Heights among other stops. “Our goal is to be playing on Thanksgiving weekend. I try to be optimistic and realistic.”
It’s easier to be optimistic with veteran quarterback and playmaker Kasey Mraz (6-foot-1, 195 pounds) back for another season running the Bees’ offense. Mraz was one of the sophomores who propelled the Bees to an 11-2 mark in 2021.
“Having a veteran quarterback and three-year starter helps a whole lot,” Mullins said. “Kasey is a great leader for the young guys. Coming off the successful run in ’21, he wasn’t satisfied and has gone above and beyond to get better. He is going to do what it takes to make a play and get in the end zone.”
Sophomore running back Cavalli Nealy (6-0, 180) will line up behind Mraz on a team that is light on juniors, but heavy on seniors and sophomores.
As for Mraz’s favorite targets, he will have a stable from which to choose. Fellow seniors Luke Tomasek (6-1, 205) and slot Zane Clark (5-7, 160) are joined by sophomores Vincent Williams (6-0, 175) and Josh Mann (5-10, 135). Javion White also figures to be in the receiving mix.
Everything starts with senior center Caden Berry (6-0, 250), who is flanked by an all-senior offensive line and one of the great strengths of the Bees’ attack. Dylan Edelbrock (6-1, 275) is a stalwart at left tackle lining up next to guard Adam Caddell (6-0, 230). On the right of Berry will be Orlando Feregrino (6-0, 275) at guard and Jack Jones (6-3, 265) at tackle.
While much of the Bees’ offensive philosophy remains, the pace won’t be the same.
“Our tempo will be a lot different,” Mullins said. “We’re going to be a lot faster. I’m an up-tempo guy.”
As aggressive as the Bees will be on offense, much the same attitude exists on defense.
“We’re going to come after them,” Mullins said. “We will be aggressive up front and conservative in the secondary. We want to keep everything in front of us.”
Elijah Lavan (6-2, 175) is expected to take the reins at one defensive end spot and Tomasek is back at the other. Brayden Ringold and Berry will get most of the snaps on the interior along with Kaleb Quilty, Jacob Chaffin and Jones.
The front will be backed by linebackers Tyler Burnett, Cartier Nealy and Adrian Branham. The secondary has a plethora of talent to rotate in Payton Wilson, Trey Vargas, Isaac Davenport, White, Clark and Mann.
“Our depth is better than it was last year,” Mullins said. “We’re going to focus on developing players.”