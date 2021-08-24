GATESVILLE — One year after a winless campaign, Gatesville improved significantly in 2020 with a 4-6 record and a berth in the Class 4A Division II playoffs. If that same improvement trajectory holds, the Hornets could be looking at a special 2021 season.
Head coach Luke Howard, who took over the program in the summer of 2019, is counting on a large, experienced group of veterans to lead the Hornets to the next level.
“We have a good, strong senior class,” he said. “They bring us leadership and experience. A lot of them have been playing on varsity since their sophomore year. They have been exposed to a lot, and we are really leaning on that this year. We are looking forward to seeing what they can leave in terms of their legacy.”
In a scrimmage against McGregor during the second week of fall camp, Howard liked what he saw in terms of effort and conditioning.
“I felt like we checked those two boxes in a positive way,” he said. “Even late in the scrimmage, we were still flying around. Getting to strap up and go hit someone else for a change was fun for our kids.”
Offensive linemen Jaiden Gomez and Evan Hanson are two of Gatesville’s 20 seniors and provide a lot the leadership, according to Howard. They will be tasked with protecting quarterback Wesley Brown, yet another senior.
Brown has four receivers who are capable of being playmakers in Carson Brizendine, Logan Edwards, Trevor Smith and Banner Allman. Brizendine had a team-high 30 receptions for 466 yards and four touchdowns last year, and Edwards added 298 yards receiving and seven scores.
Safety Lawson Mooney anchors the Gatesville defense and is joined in the secondary by Jacob Baker, who had four interceptions in 2020. Gomez and Hanson will play on the defensive line, where they will pair with Cayden Mata and Thiele Alvarado. Altogether, eight defensive starters return from last year.
“We are definitely relying on our experienced guys,” Howard said. “Your best teams are always your player-led teams, and we have some good guys in that locker room that are leading the right way day in and day out.”
Gatesville will look to make a playoff push in competitive District 9-4A-II that includes China Spring, which advanced to the state quarterfinals before falling to eventual champion Carthage.
Howard said China Spring is probably the district favorite but that the next three spots are pretty wide open.
“All in all, this is a competitive district from top to bottom,” he said. “We are going to have to go beat a good team every week.”
The highlight of Gatesville’s non-district slate is a Sept. 24 home matchup with Lampasas. The rivals did not play in 2020 after splitting their previous two meetings.
The Hornets open the season Friday on the road against Llano, which was a 3A Division I state semifinalist last year.