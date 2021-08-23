CAMERON — Since it appeared in the 2015 Class 3A Division I state championship game, Cameron Yoe is 41-19 — a winning percentage of .683 — with three 11-win seasons during that span.
Also during that well-above-average half-decade under head coach Tommy Brashear, however, the Yoemen never advanced past the fourth round of the playoffs and had two years with sub-.500 records — including 2020 when Yoe went 4-5 and had its streak of 10 consecutive postseason berths snapped.
By no means, though, was the program broken. After all, a young core of players produced decent numbers and had the Yoemen 4-2 before three straight losses. Things just appeared to require a tweak or two.
The coach selected to do that happens to be Rick Rhoades, who put retirement on hold to retake the reins of a Yoe program he led on one of the more successful runs in Texas in the 21st century. Rhoades, who exited following that 2015 season, returned to campus in February after five seasons with Gregory-Portland and brought with him a pair of coordinators geared to reinvigorate a talented nucleus of Yoemen.
“I feel really good,” Rhoades said about his team’s standing entering 2021. “Right before we start two-a-days, one of the things we do is establish a depth chart and when we were through, and I looked at the depth we had at certain positions, I really feel — and I probably shouldn’t say this but I’ll say it anyway — I feel we have as much talent here as any year we won a state championship. So I’m really, really excited.”
Molding that talent into something of championship-caliber is the goal, of course. To assist with that, Rhoades turns to newly hired defensive coordinator Tyler Blackshire, who previously coached safeties at Austin Westlake under the tutelage of Chaparrals defensive coordinator Tony Salazar, and Lupe Flores, who returns for his second stay as offensive coordinator.
Flores was an assistant from 2012-2014 when Yoe won three straight state crowns.
“We’re very excited. It’s like a new beginning for everybody,” said Phaibian Bynaum, one of three returning ball carriers to record at least 200 yards and three touchdowns rushing a year ago. Keshon Johnson and Pharrell Hemphill are the others.
“Everybody is bringing the energy,” Bynaum, a 6-foot, 180-pound senior, added. “The coaches have a good game plan for us.”
Part of that game plan, at least offensively, reaches beyond skill set.
“The biggest thing that I want to do is instill the sense of attention to detail,” Flores said. “If we can pay attention to detail and do the little things right, it doesn’t just make a difference on the field but it also makes a difference in life.”
Players such as the aforementioned Bynaum (525 yards, eight TDs combined), Johnson (team-high 418 yards rushing, four TDs) and Hemphill (589 yards, six TDs combined), along with fellow returners Kason Goolsby (19 catches, 199 yards, one TD) and Jaidyn Sanchez (15 receptions, 195 yards, two TDs) and some promising newcomers will make life much easier for an offense that produced 322 yards and 28 points per game last season.
With last season’s starting quarterback, Zane Zeinert, now at Rosebud-Lott, Rhoades said senior Ryan Muniz is the front-runner to start behind center, though Braylan Drake, Landen Greene and Connor Jeter also are capable. In limited action last season, Muniz completed 11 of 22 passes for 198 yards, with one touchdown and two interceptions.
Leading the charge on the offensive line will be three-year starting left guard Garfield England (5-8, 240) and left tackle Kobe Wilson, a 6-6, 310-pound sophomore.
Linebackers Fabian Salomon and Colton Barbo anchor Yoe’s defense, which will get reinforcements on the line from converted offensive linemen Hunter Hux and Colby Arney.
“Coach Rhoades pushes us to the max,” England said. “He’s won three state championships so he expects a lot out of us. He wants us to win at everything.”