BUCKHOLTS — Any time a coaching change occurs during the offseason, there is a degree of uncertainty heading into the next season. When that coaching change happens late in the spring, the potential transition-related hurdles grow taller.
Heading into the 2021 campaign, Buckholts is dealing with all of those dynamics. Fortunately, the new man in charge, Edison Govea, should be familiar to Badgers fans. It is his first season as the head coach but his third with the program.
Govea grew up in Beaumont. He said he was unfamiliar with the wide-open six-man game before meeting his wife, who grew up in Buckholts. After coming to watch her hometown team with her for a number of years, he grew to appreciate the effort he saw on the field.
“I always noticed Buckholts played hard,” said Govea, who spent time in the military before getting into coaching. “They were always competitive. Now we are looking to take the next step.”
With less than 15 players in the program, Govea’s military background could come in handy as the team will need to practice smart and not get overtaxed. A change in the school schedule also could help.
“We are going to four days a week for school,” he said. “In football, we are going to use Mondays for film and other things we don’t usually have time for. We are trying to maximize effectiveness. We do not practice to a (set) time anyway. We practice to a standard.”
The standard Buckholts will seek to achieve this year is a playoff berth. The Badgers have not played a postseason game since falling to Millford 56-8 in the first round in 2017. To help them reach their playoff goal, Govea believes he has a couple of emerging leaders.
“Chevo Luciano is a standout,” he said. “He is a quiet leader. I have also been impressed with freshman Michael Thompson. He has showed a lot of promise.”
Luciano will line up at running back and defensive back, while Thompson will play several skill positions.
Sizing up District 14-1A-II, Govea said Oglesby is probably the team to beat. The Tigers were 10-2 last year, undefeated in district and advanced to the area round of the playoffs. If Buckholts does break through to the playoffs, it will need to finish ahead of the other two teams in the district — Dime Box and Mount Calm — because only only two teams from Class 1A districts advance.
“Hard work pays off, and we have been working hard,” Govea said.
Buckholts opens the season Friday at home against Waco Eagle Christian.