ROGERS — As far as Charlie Roten is concerned, continuity is central to success in Rogers.
Roten begins his seventh season as the Eagles’ head coach — the second-longest tenure in program history behind the legendary Donald Godwin — and it’s his consistent system that has Rogers in winning form on an annual basis.
Indeed, the Eagles are a favorite to return to the playoffs for the sixth straight season. Much of the core — or at least players who saw significant playing time — returns from last year’s 8-4 campaign. Almost the entire coaching staff is back as well, a luxury for a Class 3A outfit. Every player in the Eagles’ program has been under the same guidance since they first stepped on the field as seventh graders.
“Our kids here know how we practice and prepare offensively and defensively,” said Roten, whose Eagles teams are 43-27 since he arrived after assisting Gunter to a state title in 2016. “We changed the defense last year and it will be the same. Continuity is so important.”
Rogers as a community is used to having a successful football program and the pieces are in place for that to continue this fall.
The continued growth and improvement of senior quarterback Cooper Sisneroz (5-foot-11, 162 pounds) is the epitome the Eagles’ balanced attack. Sisneroz threw for 761 yards with nine touchdowns while rushing for 647 and scoring 10 times in 2022.
“The first thing everybody wants is to have an experienced quarterback,” Roten said. “Last year we felt good about Cooper, but he just hadn’t done it yet (at the varsity level). He is a really good runner and what jumps out at us is his toughness. He makes everybody around him better. He’s not a rah-rah guy.”
Roten likes to rotate players where possible, particularly on offense, and Sisneroz will be surrounded by a talented cast.
“Our senior class last year was a great class with their work ethic,” he said. “We’re going to miss those guys, but we have enough coming back to do well. On offense we try to play a lot of guys in skill positions.”
Senior Abraham Hernandez (5-9, 181) is at the top of the list of those scheduled to see ample time in the backfield. He will be aided by junior Bryce Watson (5-10, 167), and sophomore Kole Stephens (6-1, 187) will bolster the Eagles’ running game.
In a rather rare positional switch, senior Connor Woods (6-0, 184) is making the move from guard to slot and will be joined by fellow senior Cooper Schiller. The perimeter receivers figure to be rangy 6-7 senior Sam Richter and junior Jacob McCormick to maintain threats from sideline to sideline.
Sisneroz and the rest of the skill players should be well-protected by a quality line with junior Jackson Dolgener (6-3, 270) back at center after missing part of last season with an injury. On his left will be fellow juniors Braidyn Youngblood (5-9, 211) and Jay Stirman (5-8, 171). On the right are seniors Nestor Solis (6-1, 270) and Josh Kohring (6-4, 237) to protect the blind side.
As with many small schools, some of the same players will be on the defensive side. Solis and Dolgener figure to see time on the defensive line — where there is a good amount of depth — along with senior stalwart Michael Jenkins (6-4, 325). Others rotating on the interior will be Keyton Johns, Matthew Nunes, Eric Tatu, Kohring and Youngblood.
Linebacker is an area that may require building experience, though the Eagles do have Woods back on the inside. He will be alongside Pat Higgins and Stirman.
In the secondary, Watson moves from safety to corner with Schiller. Sisneroz, McCormick, Sergio Reyna, Dylan Stowe and Stephens will figure in as well.
“Defensively, we are light years ahead of where we were at this time last year,” Roten said. “We are fluid with what we do.”
Rogers is expected to once again battle Lexington for 13-3A-II supremacy in the league with Buffalo, Clifton, Elkhart and Florence.