BELTON — Mary Hardin-Baylor made a massive leap into the upper echelon of NCAA Division III football in the program’s sixth year of existence in 2004. After falling in the first round in each of their previous trips to the postseason, the Crusaders reeled off four playoff victories and advanced to the national championship game before falling short of the title.
That was just the beginning. There have been 38 more postseason wins and two national championships — both within the last four full seasons — since that breakout year of 2004.
It begs a question. How did a program that had never tasted success get one bite of it, and then never leave the table?
The answer is long and involves numerous aspects, but there are a few things that are vital for a program to stay at the top — having a blueprint for successful football and sticking to it, having an administration that continually nourishes the program and allows it to succeed, and making sure to benefit from the recognition that comes from success.
“You have a blueprint of what championship football is, and you don’t deviate from it. You don’t lower the standard anytime for anything,” UMHB head coach Larry Harmon said. “We’re going to be physical. We’re going to be passionate. We’re going to be unselfish. We’re going to be relentless.
“We never cater to somebody just because they’re a great player. They have to buy into who we are.”
After players have their eye-opening moment when discovering what it’s going to take to play for the Crusaders, some don’t stick around. Those who stay accept the work and sacrifice it takes to be a perennial title contender, and the pressure that comes with it.
“Pressure is a privilege. Don’t come here if you don’t want some expectations and pressure put on you, because we’re going to run to it and accept it,” Harmon said. “I like when people say, ‘What happened?’ It doesn’t offend me. It means they really care and that what I’m doing is important to them.”
It’s also important to the university. What some schools don’t understand is that once its football program starts to ascend, the work isn’t finished. Good coaches have to be retained and facilities need to be upgraded among myriad of things that must happen or else that quick rise will turn into a rapid descent.
“The best thing we can do is to have very high expectations, hire great people, provide the tools they need to compete at the highest level, and stay out of their way,” said Dr. Randy O’Rear, the UMHB President. “I keep asking, but our coaches won’t let me call any plays, so clearly the best way I can help is to support them. We have seen what championship athletics can do for a university, so we will continue to invest in our programs.”
There’s no doubt that championship athletic programs are a boon for colleges, especially private, tuition-driven universities such as UMHB and most of its fellow DIII members.
“Many people first learn about UMHB because they hear or read about the success of our athletic programs,” O’Rear said. “It would be hard to measure the positive branding, name recognition, and overall marketing benefits for UMHB that are a direct result of our athletic success.”
The same goes for the football program, which is in a constant recruiting battle with other teams to land the best players. Harmon has learned first-hand about how the notoriety that accompanies success gives championship-caliber programs a leg-up in the recruitment race.
“When I got in here in ’99, I’d tell a recruit, ‘I’m Larry Harmon from Mary Hardin-Baylor.’ They’d say, ‘Baylor?’ or ‘Mary Hardin-Simmons.’ Nobody knew who we were then,” Harmon said. “Now, everybody knows who we are.
“When high school coaches have good players, they reach out to us now because they want their kids in good programs where they’re going to be treated well. The reason we’re getting talented kids is because they want to be at a place that’s going to be in the playoffs and compete for a national championship. They already have that expectation when they get here. They know that. What they don’t know is how hard it is and how to get through the everyday grind.”