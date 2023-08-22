JARRELL — Something clicked in Jarrell as the 2022 regular season wore down.
That something was defense, and it’s now part of what the Cougars believe can carry over this year for even better results.
“We played better defensively late in the year,” said Jarrell coach Marty Murr, a veteran who begins his third year at the Cougars’ helm. “Offensively, we moved the ball all year.”
The all-around combination allowed the Cougars to rally to a 6-7 campaign, which included two playoff victories in the program’s first playoff appearance since 2015.
Jarrell didn’t just make a postseason cameo. The Cougars advanced three rounds deep into the Class 4A-II bracket, matching the program mark for longevity with the 1999 and 2000 seasons when Jarrell was a Class A program, and the 1972 state finalist six-man team.
Murr, a native of the West Texas outpost Junction, spent his adult life and career in East Texas with head coaching stops in Alto, Anahuac and San Augustine before landing in Jarrell in 2021. The progression of his current program is taking shape despite big losses to graduation.
“I think it carries over (to this year) because we got a taste of (success),” he said. “We lost 29 players to graduation, but we have good young kids that are moving into those roles. The team chemistry is better, and they are very coachable.”
The Jarrell coaching staff spent part of August determining a starting quarterback between Nico Rodriguez and Ross Vrabel. Both have played for the Cougars and have high football IQs.
“You can make a case for both of them,” Murr said. “They both bring a lot to the table.”
Rodriguez led the team in defensive interceptions, and Vrabel comes up after a season as junior varsity quarterback.
Whoever is throwing the ball has a top-notch target at wideout in Mason Dotson — the reigning District 13-4A-II newcomer of the year — along with Jacob Crathers, who came up to varsity late last year, and Eric Villafranco.
On the ground, JaMarion Nibblett has a chance to be a special player for the Cougars.
One of Jarrell’s strengths could be up front on the offensive line. Sophomore Bryan Tibbetts is a well-touted anchor at center. He will be joined by Dylan Lester and Sean Escamilla at guards and Esteban Cruz and Kaleb Patterson at the tackles.
The defense that helped turn the tide last year is hopeful to be even better with a strong corps of linebackers leading the way.
Dylan Pursley is a returning starter and captain in the middle of the Cougars defense. Hayden Dotson, Jaylon Harris and Jordan Ford are the other linebackers.
“We feel good about our linebacking corps,” Murr said. “That’s our strength and we’re excited about them.”
Other areas of the defense are less proven as the secondary will be reworked from a year ago with the possible exception of Rodriguez doing double duty. The same goes for the defensive line, which saw a complete exodus of seniors. Murr hopes Jayson Price and others will fill the voids.
The Cougars certainly would like to move up a notch or two in their district, which features powerhouse Wimberley, Geronimo Navarro and Lago Vista. The strong district was fully intact by the third round of the playoffs last season. Wimberley, a state championship finalist that routed Jarrell in the regional semifinals last year, is the undisputed favorite to repeat with another deep run.
Murr said that at the very least he would like to see his team finish higher in district and avoid a repeat meeting with the Texans as long as possible.