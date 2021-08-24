Growing up in Cameron, Javeon Wilcox likely had thoughts and dreams about playing for a state championship in a football program rich with tradition.
After all, Cameron Yoe went to five title games from 2010 to 2015, winning three of them, and has 737 all-time victories, the 10th most in the state.
“I’ve been playing football since I was a little kid,” Wilcox said. “I grew up in Cameron, and moved (to Temple) when I was little.”
The move to Temple landed Wilcox in Belton ISD and made him part of the first student body at Lake Belton, which opened last year.
So instead of playing for a tradition-rich program, Wilcox is instead taking joy in establishing the Broncos’ tradition.
“I never thought I would be at a new school and have to set traditions and build things with my teammates,” the junior said. “But it’s good. It’s fun.”
The Broncos went 9-1 last year, playing exclusively against junior varsity and other first-year programs.
This season they’ve upped their schedule and will face among others, Fort Worth Arlington Heights, Mexia, Llano and Yoe.
“He probably has that one circled on his calendar,” Lake Belton head coach Brian Cope said of Wilcox, referring to the Sept. 17 matchup against the Yoemen.
Wilcox, a starting safety, said all games are important but does smile when thinking of squaring off with Yoe.
“I know some of the teams (on the schedule),” he said. “I know they are going to be tough. Yoe, I know they are going to be tough, and I know some of the guys down there. So that will be fun. It’s going to be a tough schedule.”
The Broncos won’t be a member of a UIL district for football or be eligible for the football playoffs until 2022, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t treating this season seriously. In fact, Wilcox has high expectations.
“I don’t look at this as (preparation for 2022),” he said. “I expect us to do what we did last year, go 9-1, if not undefeated.”
Wilcox and his teammates were forced to mature quickly last year. Fielding only sophomores and freshmen in its inaugural season, Lake Belton’s first test came in a scrimmage against Burnet. It was a struggle at times, and the Broncos gave up four touchdowns while scoring just one.
“We were a bunch of young bodies,” Wilcox said. “We did good. We could have done better.”
The scrimmage made Wilcox and several other sophomores become keenly aware of the role they had to play.
“After that scrimmage, we just had to tell everybody, ‘It’s going to be all right. It’s just our first time and we are going to grow as a team,’” Wilcox said.
The Broncos did. They topped Stephenville’s junior varsity 48-0 in their first official game then lost 42-35 to San Antonio Davenport before reeling off eight consecutive victories, including a 30-15 win over Davenport in a rematch eight weeks later.
A key component of Lake Belton’s success was that sophomore class, which learned right away it had to take control and did so.
“It was definitely something we had to be mature for, to rise up to that level and prep the young kids, make sure they know everything is going to be OK,” Wilcox said.
With players from three grade levels now part of the program, the leadership role of this year’s juniors looms even larger.
“The juniors take the role of leaders because we are the older guys, and the younger guys are looking up to us,” Wilcox said. “We want to get it to where everybody takes control, though, where it’s not a coach-led team. It’s player-led, and we get everyone up.”
The player-led mentality is exactly what Cope looks for from his team.
“Every year is different,” Cope said. “We are trying to make sure they understand the best teams we have in this program are player-driven, not coach-driven. So we really emphasize that they are the ones communicating. Last year, it had to be the coaches because everyone was new. But this year, it has to be the players. So far, it’s going well.”
Cope knows he’s in good hands with Wilcox as one of the players leading the way.
“He is one of the most intelligent football players I’ve had the opportunity to coach,” Cope said. “As a freshman, he was asking pre-AP type questions. As a sophomore he was asking AP type questions. As a junior, he is helping others get to that level. He’s becoming more vocal, and that’s key in our secondary.
“He’s an outstanding, respectful kid that I’m so thankful I get the opportunity to coach.”
And while the Broncos can’t compete for a state title this season, Wilcox is just fine with where he is.
“I love being here with Coach Cope, my teammates. I love it all,” he said.