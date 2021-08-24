WEEK 1
Thursday, Aug. 26
Non-district
Killeen at Round Rock Cedar Ridge
Copperas Cove at Round Rock Stony Point
Friday, Aug. 27
Non-district
Austin Westlake at Temple
Belton at Georgetown
Mexia at Lake Belton
Killeen Ellison at Liberty Hill
Harker Heights at Pflugerville Weiss
Killeen Shoemaker at San Angelo Central
Lampasas at Brownwood
Llano at Gatesville
Austin Northeast Early at Jarrell
Salado vs. Troy at UMHB
Rogers at Academy
Lago Vista at Cameron Yoe
La Grange at Rockdale
Millsap at Bruceville-Eddy
Holland at Burton
Hamilton at Moody
Jewett Leon at Rosebud-Lott
Frost at Bartlett
Granger at Axtell
Waco Eagle Christian at Buckholts
Weatherford Christian at Central Texas Christian
Azle Christian at Holy Trinity Catholic
WEEK 2
Thursday, Sept. 2
Non-district
Killeen at Pflugerville Hendrickson
Jarrell at Austin Travis
Friday, Sept. 3
Non-district
Magnolia West at Temple
Round Rock at Belton
Lake Belton at Fort Worth Arlington Heights
Killeen Ellison at Leander Vandegrift
Harker Heights at Georgetown East View
Georgetown at Copperas Cove
Elgin at Lampasas
Gatesville at Glen Rose
Salado at Grandview
Clifton at Academy
Cameron Yoe at Bellville
Rockdale at Taylor
Troy at Mexia
San Saba at Rogers
Crawford at Bruceville-Eddy
Holland at Bosqueville
Moody at Hico
Wortham at Rosebud-Lott
Bartlett at Menard
Rio Vista at Granger
Buckholts at McDade
Dallas Shelton at Central Texas Christian
Holy Trinity Catholic at Chester
Idle: Killeen Shoemaker
WEEK 3
Thursday, Sept. 9
Non-district
Killeen at Waco
Round Rock McNeil at Harker Heights
Friday, Sept. 10
Non-district
Temple at Hutto
Pflugerville Hendrickson at Belton
Lake Belton at Poteet
Killeen Ellison at Cibolo Steele
Kerrville Tivy at Killeen Shoemaker
Copperas Cove at Austin Bowie
Lampasas at Wimberley
Gatesville at Lorena
McGregor at Jarrell
Salado at Stephenville
Academy at Groesbeck
Franklin at Cameron Yoe
Lexington at Rockdale
Robinson at Troy
Rogers at Whitney
Bruceville-Eddy at Florence
Waco Reicher at Holland
Moody at Hubbard
Rosebud-Lott vs. Stamford at Weatherford
Meridian at Bartlett
Granger at Frost
Buckholts at Round Rock Concordia
Central Texas Christian at Dallas Covenant
Keene at Holy Trinity Catholic
WEEK 4
Friday, Sept. 17
Non-district
Cameron Yoe at Lake Belton
China Spring at Lampasas
Gatesville at Hillsboro
Jarrell at Geronimo Navarro
Mexia at Salado
Academy at Lago Vista
Rockdale at Bellville
Troy at Franklin
West at Rogers
Bruceville-Eddy at Jewett Leon
Crawford at Holland
Meridian at Moody
Rosebud-Lott at Granger
Itasca at Bartlett
Buckholts at Iredell
Central Texas Christian at Bryan Brazos Christian
Fort Worth Homeschool at Holy Trinity Catholic
Idle: Temple, Belton, Killeen, Killeen Ellison, Harker Heights, Killeen Shoemaker, Copperas Cove
WEEK 5
Thursday, Sept. 23
District 12-6A
Killeen Ellison at Harker Heights
Friday, Sept. 24
District 12-6A
Temple at Bryan
Belton at Copperas Cove
Killeen Shoemaker at Killeen
District 11-3A-I
Lorena at Academy
Cameron Yoe at Caldwell
McGregor at Rockdale
District 13-3A-II
Buffalo at Rogers
District 12-2A-I
Hearne at Holland
Thorndale at Moody
Thrall at Rosebud-Lott
District 13-2A-II
Bartlett at Granger
TAPPS Six-man District 4-I/II
Marble Falls Faith at Holy Trinity Catholic
Non-district
Katy Jordan at Lake Belton
Lampasas at Gatesville
Gonzales at Jarrell
Taylor at Salado
Buckholts at Prairie Lea
Idle: Troy, Bruceville-Eddy, Central Texas Christian
WEEK 6
Thursday, Sept. 30
District 12-6A
Copperas Cove at Killeen Shoemaker
Friday, Oct. 1
District 12-6A
Harker Heights at Temple
Bryan at Belton
Killeen at Killeen Ellison
District 11-3A-I
Academy at McGregor
Rockdale at Cameron Yoe
Troy at Lorena
District 13-3A-II
Rogers at Clifton
District 12-2A-I
Bruceville-Eddy at Thrall
Holland at Thorndale
Rosebud-Lott at Hearne
District 13-2A-II
Milano at Bartlett
TAPPS Six-man District 4-I/II
Holy Trinity Catholic at Round Rock Christian
Non-district
Lake Belton at Llano
Austin St. Dominic Savio at Central Texas Christian
Idle: Lampasas, Gatesville, Jarrell, Salado, Moody, Granger, Buckholts
WEEK 7
Thursday, Oct. 7
District 12-6A
Temple at Killeen Ellison
Friday, Oct. 8
District 12-6A
Belton at Harker Heights
Killeen at Copperas Cove
Killeen Shoemaker at Bryan
District 13-4A-I
Taylor at Lampasas
District 9-4A-II
Salado at Gatesville
Jarrell at China Spring
District 11-3A-I
Cameron Yoe at Academy
Caldwell at Rockdale
McGregor at Troy
District 13-3A-II
Franklin at Rogers
District 12-2A-I
Hearne at Bruceville-Eddy
Moody at Holland
Thorndale at Rosebud-Lott
District 13-2A-II
Bartlett at Iola
Granger at Milano
TAPPS District 3-III/IV
Central Texas Christian at Hallettsville Sacred Heart
TAPPS Six-man District 4-I/II
Holy Trinity Catholic at Austin Veritas
Non-district
Richardson Lamar Randle at Lake Belton
Centex Homeschool at Buckholts
WEEK 8
Thursday, Oct. 14
District 12-6A
Bryan at Killeen
Friday, Oct. 15
District 12-6A
Temple at Belton
Killeen Ellison at Copperas Cove
Harker Heights at Killeen Shoemaker
District 13-4A-I
Burnet at Lampasas
District 9-4A-II
China Spring at Gatesville
Robinson at Jarrell
Waco Connally at Salado
District 11-3A-I
Academy at Caldwell
Troy at Cameron Yoe
District 13-3A-II
Rogers at Lexington
District 12-2A-I
Bruceville-Eddy at Thorndale
Rosebud-Lott at Moody
District 13-2A-II
Burton at Bartlett
Iola at Granger
TAPPS District 3-III/IV
Central Texas Christian at Schertz John Paul II
TAPPS Six-man District 4-I/II
Holy Trinity Catholic at Round Rock Concordia
Saturday, Oct. 16
Non-district
Lake Belton at Katy Jordan
Idle: Rockdale, Holland, Buckholts
WEEK 9
Thursday, Oct. 21
District 12-6A
Belton at Killeen Ellison
Friday, Oct. 22
District 12-6A
Killeen Shoemaker at Temple
Killeen at Harker Heights
Copperas Cove at Bryan
District 13-4A-I
Lampasas at Austin LBJ
District 9-4A-II
Gatesville at Robinson
Jarrell at Waco Connally
Salado at China Spring
District 11-3A-I
Rockdale at Academy
Cameron Yoe at Lorena
Caldwell at Troy
District 13-3A-II
Riesel at Rogers
District 12-2A-I
Moody at Bruceville-Eddy
Holland at Rosebud-Lott
District 13-2A-II
Bartlett at Snook
Granger at Burton
District 14-1A-II
Buckholts at Dime Box
TAPPS District 3-III/IV
San Antonio Holy Cross at Central Texas Christian
Non-district
Austin Liberal Arts and Science at Lake Belton
Idle: Holy Trinity Catholic
WEEK 10
Thursday, Oct. 28
District 12-6A
Belton at Killeen Shoemaker
Friday, Oct. 29
District 12-6A
Temple at Killeen
Killeen Ellison at Bryan
Harker Heights at Copperas Cove
District 13-4A-I
Fischer Canyon Lake at Lampasas
District 9-4A-II
Waco Connally at Gatesville
Jarrell at Salado
District 11-3A-I
McGregor at Cameron Yoe
Troy at Rockdale
District 12-2A-I
Bruceville-Eddy at Holland
Thrall at Moody
District 13-2A-II
Somerville at Bartlett
Snook at Granger
District 14-1A-II
Oglesby at Buckholts
TAPPS District 3-III/IV
Shiner St. Paul at Central Texas Christian
TAPPS Six-man District 4-I/II
San Marcos Academy at Holy Trinity Catholic
Non-district
Lake Belton at San Antonio Davenport
Idle: Academy, Rogers, Rosebud-Lott
WEEK 11
Thursday, Nov. 4
District 12-6A
Bryan at Harker Heights
Friday, Nov. 5
District 12-6A
Copperas Cove at Temple
Killeen at Belton
Killeen Shoemaker at Killeen Ellison
District 13-4A-I
Lampasas at Fredericksburg
District 9-4A-II
Gatesville at Jarrell
Salado at Robinson
District 11-3A-I
Academy at Troy
Rockdale at Lorena
District 13-3A-II
Rogers at Florence
District 12-2A-I
Rosebud-Lott at Bruceville-Eddy
Holland at Thrall
Moody at Hearne
District 13-2A-II
Granger at Somerville
District 14-1A-II
Buckholts at Mount Calm
TAPPS Six-man District 4-I/II
Holy Trinity Catholic at Austin Hill Country
Idle: Lake Belton, Cameron Yoe, Bartlett, Central Texas Christian