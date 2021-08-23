HOLLAND — Holland has become accustomed to living the playoff lifestyle. The Hornets won at least one postseason game in six of the last seven seasons, including a total of seven playoff wins in the last four years.
That includes a 28-20 decision over Centerville last year before succumbing to Garrison, 7-3, in the area round, ending Holland’s campaign with a 9-3 record.
The Hornets, though, will have to rely on plenty of new faces in order to reach the same destination this fall.
“On offense, everybody that touched the ball last year graduated,” said head coach Brad Talbert, who returns only two offensive starters and four on defense entering his 10th year in charge. “Right now, we just have a lot of new guys. We’re just kind of seeing how things fit. We’re just really inexperienced in some positions, so it may take us four or five weeks to kind of get it figured out, coaching-wise and player-wise.
“But these guys have a lot of heart. They have a lot of pride. We’ll put something together.”
It’s a spot that defensive coordinator JB Chaney said the program has faced in the past.
“We had to plug in a lot of guys after (the 2019) season, so the expectation is, when it’s your time, it’s time to step up and play,” said Chaney, whose son, JC Chaney, will help anchor the defense from the middle linebacker position.
The younger Chaney, a senior who led the team with 90 tackles last year, said toughness and being physical is a point of emphasis for the Hornets. He also believes leadership from himself and the rest of the handful of seniors — expected to be about six — will be important.
“It’s leading by example,” JC Chaney said. “It’s showing the younger players what it’s supposed to look like, what you’re supposed to be doing. It’s having good energy, even if you’re doing bad, and being hyped up for everything.”
Holland relied on a stingy defense last year that held opponents to just 207 yards per game, easily leading area Class 1A-4A schools by more than 50 yards in the category.
For players such as senior Clayton Baggerly, it’s the consistency of the scheme that helps the Hornets set such a stout defensive tone.
“We don’t change our defense at all,” said the starting defensive tackle who had eight tackles for loss last year. “We keep it the same every year because it works. It’s man-to-man. It’s physical. We want to stay as physical as possible. That’s something our coaches don’t get away from. We want to try to wear (the opponent) down.”
Coordinator JB Chaney said the entire program runs the same scheme — one he calls a 10-1 look — starting in seventh grade, allowing coaches to add more layers as players progress.
“It’s very fun. It’s very aggressive,” JB Chaney said. “The kids like it. We’re in your face all the way across the field. Either you’re covering a man, or you’re coming after the ball. We try to keep it as simple as possible and just play hard.”
That style of play also brings a need for conditioning. On a recent late August afternoon, two groups of Hornets lined up on separate sides of a practice field, ready to drive sleds, dive at tackling dummies and splay out onto tumbling mats. Whistles blew and coaches yelled for a good 20 minutes or so before the sprinting and jumping relaxed, and players were finally able to call it a day.
“We’re just trying to get after it as hard as we can,” Baggerly said. “It’s tiring, but we have to do it.”
Fellow senior lineman Albert Martinez, a starting end, agreed that the hard work is necessary in order for Holland to reach its ultimate goal.
“I just want us to get as far as we can go, for sure the playoffs and then whatever comes after that,” he said. “We just have to stay hungry for each game, just keep on learning and doing things right.”