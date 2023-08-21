BRUCEVILLE-EDDY — Following a winless 2022 season, the Bruceville-Eddy Eagles know there is only one place to go, and that is up.
With a new coaching staff in place, there’s a good bit of optimism things will be different this year.
“The adjustment has gone pretty well,” first-year head coach Brian Ramsey said. “I have seen some pretty good excitement in our kids. Hopefully we will use that to our advantage.”
Ramsey came from Morton High School in West Texas, where he served as the head coach and athletic director for three years. He went to high school in Celina, home to eight state titles. Despite not being from Central Texas, he said he knows the brand of football in this part of the state is tough and competitive.
He got a glimpse of that when he met all of the other District 8-2A-I coaches at the league meeting.
“All of the coaches in this district are great people, and they do a phenomenal job,” he said. “They are willing to help you, and it is clear no one thinks they are too good for everybody. It’s always fun being in a district like that.”
One of the causes for optimism around the Bruceville-Eddy field house is the new offense being installed. The Eagles are moving to a Slot-T. Schools such as Liberty Hill and Salado have demonstrated over the years that when it is executed well, it is very difficult to stop.
“We are going to ground and pound a little bit,” Ramsey said. “With toughness and work ethic, the Slot-T can be successful. Hopefully, we can get that going and they can believe in it and have fun with it.”
A strong running game requires the big guys in the trenches controlling the line of scrimmage. Sammy Simons and Carson Carter are two offensive linemen Ramsey will look to for leadership and execution.
“Carter is a big, strong kid with a great work ethic, and Simons is a great leader,” Ramsey said. “We are excited about several of these kids. Hopefully we can build something around them.”
Carter, Simons and the rest of the offensive line will look to open holes for running back Tyrell Horne, who has the ability to generate explosive plays, Ramsey said.
The Bruceville-Eddy defense surrendered almost five times as many points as its offense scored in 2022. As is the case at just about every 2A school, most players — including Carter and Simons — will move over and play defense as well. In the secondary, Tylor Eddins and Christopher Bailey are returning starters.
Overall, the Eagles should be one of the more veteran teams in the district. Eight starters return on offense, and 10 return on defense.
“Experience is going to be better than it has been,” Ramsey said. “We are going to put our heads down like a mule and start pushing forward. We will see if we can’t start achieving some goals.”
Bruceville-Eddy opens at home with Hico on Friday.