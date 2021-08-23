BRUCEVILLE-EDDY — Vestiges of Bruceville-Eddy’s postseason appearance two seasons ago that ended a lengthy playoff drought still remain.
It’s hopefully enough from which the current Eagles team can draw to rebound from last year’s slide.
“They know what it feels like,” first-year Eagles head coach Jeff Nuner said of the players who were youngsters on the 2019 squad. “They were part of the drills and up with that team. COVID slowed us down quite a bit last year.”
Nuner was part of the staff that helped the Eagles to that 2019 playoff berth — their first since 1985. The veteran assistant was elevated after last season to replace Kyle Shoppach to keep the continuity in place.
“We caught lightning in a bottle with that team,” he said. “We had some talented kids in that senior class.”
The Eagles slipped to a 3-6 mark in a pandemic-marred 2020 season but feel they have the makings to be competitive in District 12-2A-I.
Much of those hopes rest on four-year varsity mainstay Colby Tolbert, who moves from the slot position to quarterback. He has been a defensive leader in years past and will also maintain that role as a linebacker. It’s not necessarily ideal, but it is a necessity.
“You don’t want your quarterback to get hurt, but we have to have him back there,” Nuner said. “Having his mind on defense is important. He’ll just have to play it.”
Given the nature of the players available, the Bruceville-Eddy offense figures to be run-oriented, led by Hunter Diaz. The 5-foot-10, 240-pounder — who also will start on defense for the fourth straight season — is a bruising chore to bring down. Junior Chad Pate was injured in the first game a year ago and provides another active set of legs, as does sophomore Nick Boaz.
“We’re going to rely on the run more than we have in the past,” Nuner said. “That’s what we have on the field. You take what you’re given.”
The Eagles have no shortage of size up front, led by four-year starting right guard Hunter Carter (5-10, 220) and junior center James Simons (5-10, 260), both of whom vied for powerlifting state titles last spring. They will be joined by junior right tackle Alijah Bell (6-2, 250), with senior Dallas Mace and sophomore Nich Squyres on the left side. Reinforcements such as Cody Crabtree, Zach Johnson and Lorenzo Rosas also are in the mix. Nolan Enstom will line up at tight end among other spots.
Brody Butler and Bryce Owens will be top passing targets as will Izayah Wilson.
Simons, Carter Rosas and Johnson should be the mainstays at defensive tackle, with Bell, Diaz, Squyres and Crabtree at the ends. Tolbert oversees the linebackers corps, joined by E.J. Jarmon and Ashton Rosas.
In the secondary, Enstom and Owens figure to be the safeties, with Butler and Wilson at cornerback.
The Eagles have a strong freshman class and a promising future ahead, but Nuner thinks the present isn’t bad, either.
“A lot of people may overlook us,” he said. “That’s alright with me. I’d rather be overlooked and win than be favored and lose.”