Taurean York was not normal.
He became the Temple Wildcats’ starting middle linebacker as a 14-year-old freshman in 2019 and played that position brilliantly for four seasons. An intense player and vocal leader, York compiled 435 career tackles and earned District 12-6A defensive most valuable player three consecutive seasons along with multiple all-state honors.
“When you start getting scouting reports emailed to you on Sunday afternoon from your sophomore starting linebacker, you know something’s different,” said Scott Stewart, Temple’s defensive-minded eighth-year head coach whose program seeks its 11th straight playoff berth.
But after York transformed himself from unheralded recruit to Texas A&M signee, he’s not around to spearhead the defense this season. In fact, the only two returning starters are senior nose guard Ayden Brown and junior safety O’Ryan Peoples.
Three projected starters on the 4-2-5 defense are sophomores: cornerback Jason Bradford, end Jamarion Carlton and Mikah Boldon at York’s old middle linebacker spot. Stewart and defensive coordinator Robert Havens praise Boldon’s ability and potential, but they’re making sure Boldon knows he’s not expected to replicate everything York did.
“Mikah knows who Taurean is, but I’m really cognizant of not bringing that up, because no one’s ever going to be Taurean York,” said Havens, a motivator and respected line coach whom Stewart promoted to coordinator after Dexter Knox left coaching following last season.
“Mikah has a high motor and is very intelligent. I trust him as our middle linebacker, even though there’s going to be growing pains,” Stewart said. “But I don’t know I’ve ever coached a kid who just got the game like Taurean did. Just hang his shoes up on the wall and don’t worry about trying to fill them, because you’re not going to.”
Temple graduated York and also first-team all-district performers in safety Naeten Mitchell (New Mexico State), cornerback Steve Jackson (Mary Hardin-Baylor) and linebacker/safety Josh Donoso, plus several other seasoned standouts.
The Wildcats have a battle-tested ringleader in feisty 245-pound nose guard Brown (41 tackles, seven for loss), 12-6A’s defensive newcomer of the year as a sophomore and a first-team all-district pick last season.
“Ayden leads by example. That whole front six feeds off him. He’s earned that,” Havens said. “He’s slimmed down and is moving way better. That’s always good to have a sideline-to-sideline nose guard.”
Athletic “boom” safety Peoples collected 24 tackles and five pass breakups as a sophomore starter, though a shoulder injury sidelined him several games.
“O’Ryan’s knocking some rust off, but he’s fantastic in the back end,” Havens said.
Joining Peoples in the safety group are skilled junior De’Avonte Carr at free and senior Mason Mills at the hybrid strong safety/outside linebacker position.
Strong, quick junior Lezlie Jackson shifts from special teams ace to starting cornerback after his older brother Steve Jackson excelled there.
An intriguing Temple prospect is 6-foot-2, 185-pound cornerback Bradford, the rangy sophomore who’s received scholarship offers from Oklahoma State and Texas State before playing a varsity snap. Havens compared him to former Wildcats cornerback Markel Reed (Boise State). Stewart said Bradford “is going to be as good as anybody who’s ever come through here.”
“JB’s long and has what you can’t teach. It’s hard to teach what it takes to play cornerback,” Stewart said about Bradford. “He loves the island. He wants to be mano a mano. And Lezlie Jackson is the exact same way. He might like being on the island more than JB, if that’s even possible.”
Flanking Boldon is weakside linebacker Bryce President, a 200-pound senior who moved back to Temple after starting for Rockwall-Heath. He’s a younger brother of former Wildcats star quarterback/receiver Chad President, Hewitt Midway’s new offensive coordinator.
Temple projects big things for 6-5, 215-pound sophomore end Carlton, who holds a Nebraska offer and was a varsity basketball standout as a freshman. Stewart said Carlton shares similarities with ex-Temple great Ta’Quon Graham — now with the Atlanta Falcons — but must continue to strengthen his lean frame. Havens said Carlton needs to sharpen his mechanics and improve as a pass rusher.
“Jamarion has a chance to be a Power 5 defensive end, probably a top prospect,” Havens said. “He’s got long levers, great eyes and block destruction and he’s super smart. We’ve got to get him there on pass rush.”
Added Stewart: “There’s no shortcuts in that process. But Jamarion has that natural twitch. His first two steps off the line, he’s faster (than Graham at this age).”
Senior Nasaiah President-Lighten is the other starting end. Havens said emerging junior tackle Demontrae Wheelock “is becoming a little bit unblockable.”