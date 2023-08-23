BELTON — Having survived last year’s pressure of trying to win back-to-back NCAA Division III championships, only to come up short in the semifinals, Mary Hardin-Baylor is finally to the point where it can exhale.
The incessant thoughts of capturing consecutive titles for the first time in program history that wore down players over the course of 2022 are gone.
They are replaced by the belief that focusing only on the present day — how to get better in that moment — will carry the Crusaders all the way to the Stagg Bowl in Salem, Va., in mid-December for the chance at a third walnut and bronze trophy.
“We don’t talk much about national championships right now. We talk about getting better every day. We’re just going out there every day and playing,” said UMHB second-year head coach Larry Harmon, the team’s longtime defensive coordinator before guiding the Crusaders to a 12-2 mark in his first season in charge. “Last year, the national championship was all there was. It was either win it again, or the season is a waste. Unfortunately, that’s how the guys felt. We really are taking it one meeting and one day at a time this year. I think that’s really refreshing to our guys.
“That pressure of winning back-to-back championships is off now. Winning a championship is still the goal, but it’s not something we’re talking about every single day.”
The offense
Gone are program passing leader Kyle King, dynamic slot receiver KJ Miller, big-bodied wideout Brandon Jordan and running back Aphonso Thomas — all key players in the 2021 national championship season and last year’s march to the semifinals.
Harmon doesn’t feel like the cupboard is bare, though, and the depth of offensive talent starts at the running back and receiver positions.
Hard-charging, 225-pound Kenneth Cormier will be the primary ball carrier after averaging 4.4 yards per carry and scoring 10 touchdowns as Thomas’ backup last season, and the explosive Kenneth Miller — who averaged 9.5 yards an attempt and is a threat as a pass catcher — will get the ball in his hands more often as a running back and slot receiver.
“Kenneth Cormier is our starting tailback. He can do it all and is an every-down kind of guy,” Harmon said. “Kenneth Miller is one of the most explosive players we have on our team. To have him backing up a guy and not being on the field wasn’t something I liked, so we devised a way to get them both on the field at the same time. He might be the most explosive player in Division III.”
Jerry Day is the top returning receiver after making 43 catches for 726 yards and seven scores, and Academy product Jerry Cephus and the speedy Matthew Jackson also are expected to be primary targets along with a few skilled newcomers.
“Jerry Day is the only proven commodity. He played well last year. But we’re very talented at receiver,” Harmon said. “We have some young guys and some transfers, and we’ll see how it develops. I really think we’ll be a little harder to defend this year because we won’t be as predictable as far as who we’re going to throw to.”
Harmon believes returning tight end Will McClintock has the highest ceiling of any player UMHB has had at that position, and Ethan Ruckman and Jesse Hoke are back along the line after performing well last season.
The other spots along the line — including at center — are up for grabs.
“Our line is a work in progress,” Harmon said. “We think we have some guys who can do it, but we’re still trying to build it. When we get it figured out, I don’t think there will be a drop off from last year because of the talent that we have there.”
The most important decision for Harmon and his staff to make is at the quarterback spot, where they must choose a successor to King.
It’s a three-player battle between Jackson Tingler, Landon Howell and Isaac Phe. Tingler was 11-of-22 for 90 yards, with one TD throw and one interception as the primary backup last season. Howell completed one of two attempts in mop-up duty, and Phe played on the junior varsity squad.
Tingler and Howell figure to be the front-runners, but the long-term starter won’t be determined until late in the week of the season opener or even later.
“We’re going to battle it out to see who the guy will be,” Harmon said. “There’s not a lot of separation between Jackson and Landon. They can both really throw it. The question I have is about the decisions they’re going to make with people coming at them. That’s what we don’t know.”
As for the receivers’ take on the QB battle, Day said they’re confident the coaches will choose the right guy because the offense has a chip on its shoulder from the 49-14 semifinal loss to eventual national champion North Central.
“We still have something to prove,” Day said. “It’s not that we’re worrying about that right now, but it’s definitely on our back. When you lose a game like that, you just have to keep looking forward and keep grinding.”
The defense
Staunch defense has always been a hallmark of the UMHB program, but the Crusaders gave up an average of 305.6 yards per game last season — the first time that stat wasn’t in the 200-yard range since 2015 — primarily because of early struggles while breaking in new young players and transfers as first-time starters.
They hope the lessons learned in 2022 pay bigger dividends in 2023.
“We took our lumps on defense last year because we lost all of those guys from the ’21 team that were fifth-year seniors. I thought we really made gains later in the season, though,” Harmon said. “Our back seven this year has experience and athleticism. The unknowns are up front. We’re in a building process with those guys, but they have a lot of pride and know how important it is. We’ll get there.
“There will be some freshmen playing for us earlier rather than later this year because I think we did a great job recruiting. Our overall team speed is as good as we’ve ever had here. We just have to keep bringing people along.”
The back seven includes the linebackers trio of Durand Hill in the middle, Johnny Smith-Rider on the weak side and Omari Frazier or on the strong side — the top three leaders in tackles a year ago — and free safety Dorian Pittman, who had two interceptions in the quarterfinal win over Bethel.
“Dorian might be faster than the other free safeties we’ve had. He has a great personality. Everybody likes to be around him. He’s kind of like the pied piper,” Harmon said. “And at linebacker, we feel a lot more comfortable with who we have there. We had a lot of question marks at linebacker going into last year, but those guys kept working at it and proved they could do it.”
Khyren Deal or Trace Holmes should be the strong safety, with Titus Dunk back at one cornerback spot and Trashawn Adams and Chaka Watson fighting for the other one.
Ends Trey Belyeu-Witcher, Dorian Pittman and Myles Terry return after seeing playing time last season, and Preston Johnson, Mason Cavness and Te’Ron Brown lead the group of tackles.
Jack Bruner will be the punter and kicker.
“We think we’re going to be alright (at tackle). Our ends are our biggest question mark right now,” Harmon said. “We don’t have that dominant pass rusher, unless it’s Dorian Pittman. He’s capable of doing it.”
The hope is that when all of the pieces of the puzzle are in place, the defense will be strong enough to persevere when games are tight.
“One thing I learned a lot last year is to push through, because there’s going to be hard times throughout the season. You have to keep pushing through it,” said Hill, who made a team-high 124 stops last season. “I’m a lot more prepared, and I think a lot of us are, because we have a year under our belt.”
The schedule
It all starts for real Sept. 2 when UMHB — ranked No. 3 in the preseason — visits No. 23 Wisconsin-River Falls, and it doesn’t get easier the following two weeks with matchups against No. 4 Trinity on the road and No. 11 UW-Whitewater in the home opener before American Southwest Conference play begins.
“The schedule is what it is. Nobody wants to play a defending national champion or semifinalist. The only ones that will play you are the other ones that nobody wants to play,” Harmon said. “All we can worry about is doing our part. We’re going to put together the best product we can and put it on the field.”