Top receiver Jerry Day and UMHB aren’t thinking about the national title yet, choosing to focus on the process that can guide them to the Stagg Bowl.

 Ray Swindle/Special to the Telegram

BELTON — Having survived last year’s pressure of trying to win back-to-back NCAA Division III championships, only to come up short in the semifinals, Mary Hardin-Baylor is finally to the point where it can exhale.

