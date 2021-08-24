Copperas Cove
After posting only one victory — a 41-22 non-district win over Granbury — last season in their debut under a new coach, the Bulldawgs seek rapid improvement in Year 2 of Jason Hammett’s stint in charge.
Cove’s District 12-6A record included two losses that were not contested because of COVID protocols, but the Bulldawgs were outscored 199-79 in their other league games.
Shane Richey is back at quarterback after throwing for 787 yards and rushing for 223 in eight games last season.
Warren Fleming, Craig Brown and Malcolm Roberts could share carries this season following the graduation of the Bulldawgs’ three primary running backs from last year.
End Benny Shumaker should be Cove’s biggest playmaker up front on defense.
The Bulldawgs open the season Thursday on the road against Round Rock Stony Point.
Harker Heights
The Knights look to find the rhythm they enjoyed during last year’s four-game winning streak to wrap up District 12-6A action before a 60-14 loss to Duncanville in the bi-district round capped their 7-4 record.
To do so, head coach Jerry Edwards has to find a replacement at quarterback for Shaun West, who threw for 1,615 yards as a senior. Sophomore Dylan Plake is the top candidate to take over behind center.
While breaking in its new signal-caller, Heights can lean on running back Re’Shaun Sanford (1,444 yards) and its top two receivers from last season — Marcus Maple (670 yards) and Terrance Carter (555 yards).
The offense that averaged 430.4 yards per game last season will need to produce again, especially in the early going as the defense finds the right personnel after losing 10 starters to graduation.
The Knights kick off the season Friday at Pflugerville Weiss.
Killeen
Coming off a season in which they mixed a pair of three-game losing streaks with three victories for a 3-6 record, the Kangaroos seek more consistency this time around in District 12-6A as they try to break a four-year playoff drought.
Head coach Neil Searcy’s squad believes it will start up front in the offensive trenches, where 301-pound Aunnor Wright and 290-pound Connor Beeman are the building blocks of the line.
To improve on last year’s output, the offense will need to develop some playmakers among a group that includes quarterback Ahmad Bailey, running backs Emory Arthur, DJ Johnson and Cade Searcy, and receiver Jacobia Thomas.
Like the offense, the defense’s strength will be up front with linemen Aaron Barnwell and Jaymeer Larkins for a unit that gave up an average of 29.8 points per game last year.
Killeen opens the season Thursday on the road against Round Rock Cedar Ridge.
Killeen Ellison
Danny Servance is the new man in charge of the Eagles, taking over a program that defeated only one opponent last season — Hurst Bell — and finished with a 2-8 record by virtue of a victory that came when District 12-6A opponent Copperas Cove could not play because of COVID protocols.
Following the graduation of its quarterback, top five rushers and four leading receivers, Ellison will have to rebuild its offense behind linemen Rance Ledet — a 310-pounder — and Armondo Molina.
Receiver Dantrell Sterling and running backs Kyle Micha and Khamari McClain could become the new playmakers for an offense that averaged 23.7 points per game last season.
Luckily for the Eagles, they can rely on a defense that returns nine starters, including four of its top six tacklers in linebackers Calvin Harper and Xavion Davis-Alexander, and linemen Devonte Tezino and Elijah Harris.
In search of just its second playoff berth in the last 14 years, Ellison kicks off the season Friday at Liberty Hill.
Killeen Shoemaker
In order to build on last season’s success that included a 5-2 mark in District 12-6A and a trip to the playoffs that ended with a 57-32 bi-district loss to DeSoto to put a lid on a 7-3 campaign, the Grey Wolves have to reload at the offensive skill positions.
With quarterback Ty Bell (1,731 yards passing, 488 rushing), running back running back Devin Brown (1,108 yards rushing) and a group of seven pass catchers that accounted for 1,679 of Shoemaker’s 1,724 yards receiving all graduated, the Grey Wolves will have lots of new faces on the field.
The list of candidates to step into new starting roles includes quarterback Omari Evans — a weapon as a running back and receiver last year — running back Peydon Horace and receivers Khamari Terrell and Kobe Burgess.
Linemen Jamil Knight, Bryar Kholer, Wilbert Martin and Freddy Murphy are Shoemaker’s most proven commodities for an offense that averaged 407 yards last season and scored 40 or more points six times.
Likewise, the defense is anchored up front by a platoon of linemen that includes To’O To’O Maugaotega, Charles Green, Darion Burleson, Zavion Tibbs, Duncan McNeal and Charles Myers.
The Grey Wolves open their fifth season under head coach Toby Foreman on Friday at San Angelo Central.
Lampasas
One year after a trip to the Class 4A Division I state semifinals in 2019, the Badgers took an unbeaten record into last season’s playoff run that ended with a 54-49 second-round loss to Corpus Christi Miller to close out a 9-1 campaign.
The biggest chore for head coach Troy Rogers might be finding a replacement for quarterback Ace Whitehead, who threw for 6,252 yards and 83 touchdowns to go with 1,701 yards rushing and 36 scores on the ground over his final two high school campaigns.
Add in the graduation of 1,000-yard rusher Jack Jerome along with last year’s top two receivers from an offense that averaged 481 yards and 49.9 points per game last season, and it might take a little time for Lampasas’ attack to find its legs.
To offset the departures, linebacker and leading tackler Case Brister should see more snaps at running back behind a line led by Caden Thrift and Conner Keele.
Linebackers Dax Brookerson, who had 111 tackles as a junior, and Josh Carter will spearhead the defense along with lineman Sosa Sokimi.
Another District 13-4A-I championship would mark the third straight league title for the Badgers, who kick off the season Friday at Brownwood.
Jarrell
Marty Murr takes over a Jarrell program whose first foray in the Class 4A ranks produced just one win — a 30-27 victory over fellow District 9-4A-II member Robinson — and a 1-9 record. But with one season under their belts in the higher classification, the Cougars could be ready to take the next step.
Running back Derrick Warren, who rushed for 1,228 yards and 12 touchdowns last season, will lead an offense that averaged 251.8 yards and 18.3 points per game a year ago.
Andrew Knebel is expected to take over at quarterback.
Linebackers Daniel Farr and Braydon Bolyard should help anchor a defense that struggled last season while giving up averages of 441.4 yards and 50.3 points an outing last season.
The Cougars open the season Friday at home against Austin Northeast Early.