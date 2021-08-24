What’s the biggest benefit for a team that had only sophomores and freshmen in its inaugural year?
There were no key departures.
“And I’ll probably have the same answer next year,” joked Lake Belton head coach Brian Cope, whose Broncos indeed have no one to replace as they enter just their second season in program history.
“(Last year) was a blast,” Cope said. “Building this program is so much fun. But you have to bring it every day, and not just on the field. You have to make sure everybody is prepared. Every coach was new to Lake Belton High School last year.”
The Broncos went 9-1 last season playing a schedule exclusively of junior varsity and other first-year programs.
Not having to replace any departed seniors is a good thing, but the flip side is an expectation to match what was accomplished last year, only now against a tougher schedule that includes some solid varsity programs such as Llano, Mexia and Poteet — all of which made the playoffs last season, something the Broncos won’t be eligible to do until 2022.
“I have a helmet in my office with 22 on it,” Cope said. “It reminds the kids that’s the first opportunity we have to make the playoffs. That doesn’t necessarily mean we are going to take this year off to get ready for next year. We want to get better every chance we get. We’ve got a tough schedule.”
Once again, the Lake Belton offense will be led by quarterback Connor Crews and running back/wide receiver Micah Hudson. Crews was 87-of-152 passing for 1,297 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2020. Hudson was on the receiving end of 23 of those completions for a team-high 456 yards and five TDs. He also had 641 yards rushing on 40 carries, and Crews ran for 688 on 102 attempts. Tristan Robin added 562 yards rushing on 74 carries.
“Our receiver corps, I would match with anybody,” Cope said. “Micah, Connor Bartz and Jaydon Leza have done a phenomenal job out there.
“Our tight end, Isaiah Koonce, also plays defensive end and is one of the most intelligent football players. And having running backs Tristan Robin, Darius Wilkerson and Daniel Hardin to go along with Micah and Connor running the ball gives us a lot of weapons and gives us good depth, which is what you are looking for.”
Cope knows that success on offense relies heavily on the front line, and he’s been impressed by the group that’s led by Christian Kunz and Dominic Simpson.
Several of those players also see time on defense because Cope likes having versatile athletes on the field and several options at each position.
“That is something our coaches have focused on,” he said. “Identify those kids that can help us win games on both sides. It helps build depth. Between injuries and COVID, depth is our No. 1 concern right now.”
There’s good news for the Broncos as far as depth goes.
“Right now in three grades, we have 240 players,” Cope said. “That’s a lot of kids fighting for spots. That makes it fun, and the coaches have done a great job. We’ve had very few players leave the program, and that’s a testament to our coaching staff.”
Even with the higher expectations based on last season’s record, Cope is just as excited about Year 2 and expects to be just as nervous come kickoff Friday night against Mexia.
“(I had) big-time butterflies when we went to Stephenville (to open last season),” he said. “But there will be just as many this year when we open up against Mexia. It’s exciting. It’s a good nervous energy. You just have to be sure you are prepared, and I think we will be when it comes time.”