GRANGER — In Stephen Brosch’s first season as Granger’s football head coach, the 2020 Lions reached the second round of the Class 2A Division II playoffs. They improved the next season, advancing to the third round. Granger then went one step farther last year, marching to the Region IV final.
Despite graduating all-state running back DJ McClelland and other stalwarts who helped fuel those postseason treks, Brosch and the Lions are confident that their established program is primed to push deeper into December.
“The long-term goal never changes. It’s always going to be a state title,” said the 33-year-old Brosch, who as a senior receiver/safety helped Granger reach the 2A state semifinals in 2007 — 10 years after its lone state championship. “Before last year, it wasn’t talked about a lot, but we couldn’t get over that third-round hump.
“That was our goal last year: ‘Let’s get over that third-round spot.’ We accomplished that and it was extremely exciting. But we didn’t win it all, so we’re not satisfied.”
Granger has a program-record eight straight playoff appearances, including third-round trips in 2018 and 2019 with head coach Walt Brock and Brosch as the defensive coordinator.
The Lions’ primary obstacle remains Burton, which eliminated them 57-27 in a Region IV semifinal in 2021 and 27-7 in last year’s regional final.
“Burton’s our (nemesis). I’ll give it to them,” Brosch said. “They’re extremely physical, but we match up OK. Where they’ve had the edge is athleticism, a little more speed to get the edge. Last year was a heartbreaker because we turned the ball over five times in one half.”
It’ll be difficult for Granger to replace four-year starter McClelland, now playing at Trinity. The versatile 200-pounder rushed for 2,011 yards and 33 touchdowns, compiled 511 yards on 22 receptions and scored 51 TDs overall for last year’s 11-3 squad.
“DJ was a remarkable player physically and also from the leadership standpoint,” Brosch said. “He’s the type where you coach one every few years.”
Granger’s 21-player roster includes numerous first-time starters.
“We graduated 10 seniors and all 10 started on offense or defense, so we’ve got big holes to fill. We’ve got potential to have breakout guys,” said Brosch, whose team hosts Hubbard in its opener Friday.
Senior quarterback and linebacker Chase Edwards likes what he sees.
“We had a really good season and a lot of big-time players, like DJ and (graduated quarterback/cornerback) Nathan Tucker,” said the 6-foot-1, 180-pound Edwards, who made a team-best 126 tackles last season. “(Our first-year starters are) going to perform well, and we’re going to have seniors lead in the right direction.”
Rugged sophomore running back Caleb Hobratsch (5-11, 180) aims to replicate McClelland’s productivity.
“Caleb’s a dog,” Edwards said. “He reminds me of DJ because he’ll be a load to get down.”
Playing QB for the first time since junior high, Edwards expects an effective attack.
“I’m looking forward to running it most of the time, and we have enough talent to throw the ball,” he said.
Granger’s receiving corps features seniors Trae Herrera, Isaac Lizardo and Lucas Matta, and junior Jose Valverde, an all-state kicker. Senior Thomas Youngblood and junior Jet Jolly are the tight ends. The leading offensive linemen are senior guard Michael Selucky, junior center Marcus Martinez and emerging sophomore left tackle Grayson Smith, a 6-5, 295-pound force.
On defense, Edwards spearheads a linebacker group that includes Youngblood (6-3, 195), Jolly, Hobratsch and sophomore Stephen Rogers. Selucky, Martinez and Smith power the line, and senior Jayven Diaz, Herrera, Lizardo and Valverde form an athletic secondary.
Granger’s only District 13-2A-II defeat last year was 34-19 at Chilton. The Lions, Pirates, Bremond and Milano are expected to battle for the four playoff spots.
With Granger planning to open a new high school and stadium in 2025, Brosch intends to remain at his growing alma mater.
“We’ve been extremely successful and there have been opportunities to go other places, but I love Granger and I’m fully invested,” he said. “I hope we can keep the legacy rolling.”