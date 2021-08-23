ROGERS — The chemistry developed from years of playing and practicing together is a difficult formula to duplicate.
It’s one of the aspects of their relationship that Rogers seniors Riley Dolgener and Christian Riley believe gives them an advantage over their competition.
“We’ve been doing this since we were in eighth grade,” said Riley, the Eagles’ slot-back. “I’ve learned a lot from what (Dolgener) does. I go to camps with him. I know what makes him comfortable and uncomfortable.”
The pair found its collective footing as the 2020 season grew and extended beyond initial expectations in the playoffs.
Dolgener returns to quarterback with the Eagles after a solid 2020 season in which he threw for 988 yards and eight touchdowns while running for 628 yards and seven scores.
The explosive Riley moves to the slot, a focal point of Rogers’ offensive attack. He rushed for 1,330 yards and 14 touchdowns to go with 12 receptions for 286 yards and three touchdowns a year ago. He picked off four passes and made 43 tackles as the free safety, though he will switch to cornerback this fall.
To date, the Riley-to-Riley combination hit its zenith in the waning moments of the Eagles’ thrilling 41-34 bi-district victory over El Maton Tidehaven last November. Dolgener connected with Riley in stride along the sideline for a 74-yard touchdown to break a 34-all tie and send the Eagles to the next round.
“He’s my No. 1 target,” Dolgener said after that game. “He has sure hands, and I know he’ll make the play.”
That confidence in his top target hasn’t ebbed since.
“I usually fall back on him when we need a first down,” Dolgener said. “I know where he’s going to be, and he’s going to go up and get it.”
One of the subtle objectives of the Eagles this year is for Dolgener to conceal the fact he likes going to Riley. He will have other weapons.
“I know the other guys can do it, and it will be better for all of us,” Dolgener said.
Dolgener has the insight of being the son of coaches. His father, Robert, is the Eagles’ line coach and his mother, Missy, is the Lady Eagles’ head basketball coach.
“(Being a coach’s son) can be difficult because coming up, people thought I got to do things because I was a coach’s son,” said Dolgener, who has received an offer to play for an NAIA program in South Dakota and hopes more offers will arrive. “I don’t get that now since I’ve proven what I can do.
“(Robert) is not my position coach and let’s (head coach Charlie Roten) coach me, but we do talk about how things are going.”
Riley is the third in a family legacy of good Rogers football players, following in the footsteps of his brothers Billy and Joshua. Christian has the advantage of having their numbers for which to strive.
“I just want to beat them,” he said.
Dolgener and Riley are teammates throughout the year, which bolsters their camaraderie.
“They are good friends, and they take care of each other on and off the field,” Roten said. “They have a great rapport. They can get mad at each other and the next minute everything is OK.
“They play basketball together. They run track together. All that translates to the field.”
Indeed, the two can occasionally get crossways when, as Riley said, “we’re not on the same page.” They’ve known each other long enough and well enough to rectify those moments in a hurry.
Although Dolgener and Riley will be principal players in the Eagles’ scheme, they realize it’s not all about them and they are excited about the prospects of what this season has in store.
One difference for them from a year ago is that they were able to reunite in the spring for 7-on-7 competition, which was scrapped in 2020 because of the pandemic. They also like the veteran corps of returners supporting them. Most of the key returners saw action as the Eagles extended their season with three playoff games.
“The first week of practice is definitely better than it was last year,” Dolgener said. “(In 2020) we didn’t get to play (7-on-7) against higher caliber teams to prepare us for the harder teams on our schedule.
“We had a young team, but we have a lot of starters back and good players to replenish those we lost. Our defense should step up and be better also.”
If nothing else, the Riley-to-Riley combination should be even more in sync than ever before.