There’s no denying that football roots run deep in Texas. From one-stop towns to sprawling cities alike, ask most locals about their high school loyalties and they’ll likely give the standard reply.
Around these parts, there’s faith, family and football, and not necessarily in that order.
But the high school game hasn’t always been what it is today. No longer is it a stretch of 10 games and a cloud of dust each fall — 16 games if a team is lucky. In fact, it hasn’t been that for a while now.
Thanks to offseason camps, the expansion of 7-on-7 leagues, spring practices (for Class 5A-6A schools) and sport-specific summer training now endorsed by the University Interscholastic League, the game is basically a year-round affair. For all but about a few days in July, there’s something to whet even the most fervent fan’s appetite.
It’s a double-edged sword, though. While the deluge of practicing and studying the game has undoubtedly led to more polished athletes on the field — not just in football, but in all sports — it can also be a slippery slope, sometimes forcing players to pick one sport over another, and coaches to worry about overworking both themselves and their teams.
“Back when I started, coaches used to have a little bit of a summer,” said Cameron Yoe head coach Rick Rhoades, who began at the high school level in 1983 at Refugio.
Rhoades, a three-time state champion with the Yoemen, said coaches have to be careful not to burn out themselves or their players.
“With the new rules, it really has taken the summer,” he said. “It’s really changed the aspect of coaching. Coaching has become pretty much a full-time job. There’s times when, being an older guy like myself, I feel like maybe some of what we did before wasn’t so bad. I feel like kids need a break.”
Rhoades is one of several area coaches who said they pencil in a couple weeks or more of downtime in the summer. The UIL, in addition, typically earmarks at least four days each July as a period of no activity, during which no school facilities may be open for student-athletes, although no such days were set this year.
Many area coaches agreed, though, that having the ability to guide players through a summer fitness routine proves valuable when the season eventually begins.
“Now we have a structured workout for them instead of handing them a piece of paper and just letting them go,” said Belton head coach Brett Sniffin, entering his 30th year on the sideline. “Now we’re able to lead it and run it and have agility workouts. At the same time, we need to make sure these kids are getting rest before they get rolling, otherwise it turns out to be a long year.”
Under UIL guidelines, a summer workout can consist of an hour of weight training and an hour of conditioning on weekdays the school is not hosting classes. The UIL instituted changes about 15 years ago to allow coaches to oversee such sessions.
UIL bylaws also now allow for as much as 90 minutes per weekday of sport-specific skill instruction, a change introduced in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, which shut down the entire spring sports schedule for Texas high schools.
At smaller schools that don’t have spring football — which allows for 18 full-pad practices — the summer work is important to make up for that lost time. There also is an element of sharing that exists as more student-athletes at smaller schools tend to play multiple sports. Academy head coach Chris Lancaster said coaches there work together to build an overall annual system for the entire athletic department.
“Our motto this year is, ‘Hard work pays off,’” said Lancaster, who is in his second year leading the Bumblebees after coaching stints at Troy, Bruceville-Eddy and in the college ranks. “It’s a process. You have to work through the process, and part of that process is year-round strength and conditioning. Now, if they can’t do it here, and I know they’re doing it somewhere else, I’m fine with that. That’s part of being flexible and accommodating.”
As far as football is concerned, however, school-based summer workouts are just part of the game’s evolution in the last 25 years. Also during that time, camps, recruiting and offseason competitions such as 7-on-7 and linemen challenges have grown immensely.
In regards to camps, players can basically find whatever they are looking for. There are camps for kickers and punters, camps for quarterbacks and receivers, camps for linemen and defensive backs, and so on. These mostly take place in spring and summer. Then there’s more elite, invitation-only camps hosted by colleges as well as various other groups.
In addition — along with 7-on-7 leagues for skill-position players — there are linemen challenges that feature weight lifting, tire flipping, dumbbell stacking and tug-of-war, among other activities. Because of their growth statewide, both 7-on-7 and linemen challenges even offer their own state championship events each summer.
“I think the camps and things like that are really good for the kids,” Lake Belton head coach Brian Cope said. “Any time you can get out there and compete, it’s a real good deal. Any chance you get to be around your teammates is great.”
For top-end recruits, traveling to and from schools and camps can be a whirlwind.
Temple’s Mikal Harrison-Pilot, a junior, is the Wildcats’ highest-ranked recruit this season, a four-star player on multiple national top-150 lists.
The three-year varsity player already has 33 offers from colleges, according to 247Sports, and began looking at schools this summer with six unofficial visits in a seven-day span in late-July — a week that included trips to SMU, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Michigan, Texas and Houston, respectively.
But players of any stature can take advantage of the camp system, such as Academy senior Blake Bundy, who was invited this summer to compete alongside about 700 other players from across the country in the Kohl’s scholarship invitational kicking camp in Gatlinburg, Tenn.
“For Blake, it was really good. He just kicked all day long,” said Byron Bundy, Blake’s dad and Academy’s defensive backs coach and special teams coordinator.
Byron said the event lasted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and that Blake “had more reps that day than he probably did all season.”
While there, Blake earned a top-100 ranking, which could help him gain more interest from schools as the season progresses.
Belton senior Bryan “Itty” Henry also has seen firsthand what college camps can do for players. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound tight end attended three before his junior season — at Stephen F. Austin, Baylor and Tarleton State — and two this past summer at SFA and Houston.
“It shows other coaches what you can do,” said Henry, who committed to Houston on Aug. 9, a few weeks after attending its camp. “It helps a lot because they ask your high school coaches what we’re about and they look at our game film.”
Attention from camps can give a player an edge when colleges come looking for prospects. But it may come with a price, oftentimes creating an environment in which players must remain engaged in order to keep pace.
“I would say if you’re not training outside of what is your typical season, you’re going to struggle to compete,” said Byron Bundy, who spent 11 years coaching at Class 6A Keller before moving to Academy in 2018.
The offseason calendar began lengthening even more in the mid-1990s, when 7-on-7 football was introduced in Texas. Since then, the game has spread to include almost all 11-man programs, thus leading to the proliferation of spread offenses in the fall as well as giving players a wider avenue to get noticed each summer.
“More and more schools, no matter what size they are, are throwing the football in their offense,” Rhoades said. “7-on-7 has really opened up the game as far as throwing. Without a doubt, I think right now some of the best quarterbacks in the country are coming out of Texas, and they’re a product of 7-on-7. Throwing and catching is just like any other skill. The more you do it, the more you get better at it and the fact that we’re doing it all year long, we’re better because we do it more.”
Cope knows it well. He was a competitor in the first 7-on-7 state tournament as a wide receiver for Cypress Woods in 1996, back when just 16 teams competed.
“It was something new, something fun,” he said. “I think it’s a great deal. Now, you have a lot of kids throwing it and catching it. It gives kids the ability to play with their teammates and form that bond.”
And it’s a special bond, as most players will say — one rooted in family, faith in each another, and, obviously, football.