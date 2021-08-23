TROY — Coming off a 2019 season in which the Troy Trojans amassed a school-record 12 wins, won their first district title in more than a decade and reached the state quarterfinals, expectations were high entering the 2020 season with the area’s top running back and several other key returning starters.
Expectations and reality don’t always see eye-to-eye, and the Trojans lost to Academy in the regular-season finale and missed the playoffs.
“It was very frustrating,” Troy linebacker Korey Gibson said. “I knew we could win. It was just a hard game.”
The punches kept coming for Troy with the departures of star running back Zach Hrbacek — who rushed for 2,278 yards last season and more than 7,000 in his high school career before heading to Sam Houston State — and Ronnie Porter, who stepped down from the head coach’s job after seven seasons in which his teams went 47-31 and made four playoff appearances.
“There are a lot of changes,” Gibson said. “New coach, new offense but it’s the same old, same old (football).”
Stephen Hermesmeyer is the new head coach in Troy after guiding Comanche to the playoffs in eight of his nine seasons there.
“I was looking for a change. I’d been in Comanche for nine years. It’s a great place, great community, had a lot of success,” said Hermesmeyer, whose teams have made 12 playoff appearances in his 13 seasons as a head coach. “But my youngest graduated this past May, so my kids are gone, so I guess I was looking to try something different and came to Central Texas.
“There’s a lot of great football played in the area, especially at the 3A level and down — good small-school football.”
Hermesmeyer had success in his previous stops with a Wing-T scheme, a traditionally run-heavy offense.
“For the most part, we will be Wing-T,” he said. “We will be under center in a two-back set and try to establish the run. I do feel bad for the kids. They are learning their third offensive system in three years, so that kind of has their mind blown. But I like the challenge of teaching kids new concepts.”
About the only certainty of the new-look Trojans this season is that quarterback Jace Carr, who was 42-of-76 passing for 547 yards last year, will be under center again. The players joining him the backfield will vary.
“It’s a running back by committee,” Hermesmeyer said.
The committee includes Gibson, Kadin Workman, Cooper Valle, Gage Richardson and Ashtin Fontz.
“The offense is pretty simple and easy to understand,” Gibson said. “I think our blocking is going to be pretty good. We just have to step up and play good as a team.”
With the graduation of Hrbacek, the Trojans are still looking for a key player to provide leadership.
“I put that burden on the seniors,” Hermesmeyer said. “With a new guy coming in, a new system, the seniors are going to have to take ownership and lead the rest of the team. They are the ones that have been through all the changes.”
While Hermesmeyer will call the shots on offense, he’s turned the defense over to Aaron Faith, who came to Troy from Mason and has implemented a 3-4 base scheme.
Several of the running backs will also play key roles for the defense, which will be helped by some experience along the line with Steven De La Mora, Elijah Sunderman and Brady Mays.
There are a lot of changes at Troy, and Hermesmeyer is just as excited as the community to see what the Trojans can accomplish, and he knows the success ultimately is up to the players.
“It depends on how they buy into the system,” he said. “I’ve been blessed the two places I’ve been. We didn’t have great athletes but had a bunch of hard-nosed kids that really bought in and believed in what we were doing. They have tradition here. Two years ago they went to the quarterfinals, so they know how to win. It’s not like I’ve come to a place that doesn’t know how to win. It’s just getting them to buy into it.”