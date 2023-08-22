Lake defense

Lineman Adam Walden (left), defensive back Selman Bridges, lineman Garrett Combs, linebacker Tre Phillips and safety/linebacker Ty Legg will be key for the Lake Belton defense as the Broncos battle for another playoff berth.

 Ray Swindle/Special to the Telegram

Garrett Combs first noticed the facilities, a bit of a bump up from what he was used to, and then the ease at which he clicked with a group of likeminded defenders.

jweaver@tdtnews.com