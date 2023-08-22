Garrett Combs first noticed the facilities, a bit of a bump up from what he was used to, and then the ease at which he clicked with a group of likeminded defenders.
“I came over at the beginning of January, right after the break, and I came in with a hard-working attitude,” said Combs, Lake Belton’s 6-foot-3, 265-pound defensive lineman who transferred in from Salado. “I felt the guys took me in. I’ve helped them and they’ve helped me.
“It’s a family here. We’ll go to war for each other.”
Game-night battles are to be expected this season for the Broncos defense, one half of the equation that Lake Belton hopes equals a District 4-5A-I championship and second straight playoff appearance in as many tries.
Fortunately, the Broncos welcome back seven starters, and head coach Brian Cope believes athleticism across the board will pay dividends for coordinator Randy Hooton’s bunch.
“We’re more athletic in 10 of the 11 spots than we were last year,” Cope said.
Gone is last season’s leading tackler Javeon Wilcox, who now is at TCU. But that’s about the only glaring vacancy in a unit that wants to improve upon its third-down stops and lower its per-game averages of 354.9 yards and 27 points allowed.
“I think we just have to come out ready to play and not be scared of any team, and know that we worked hard this offseason,” said 5-11, 170-pound senior Ty Legg, who returns after making 80 stops last season and with plenty of responsibility as a flexible asset both defensively as a linebacker/safety and offensively as a wide receiver.
Arkansas commitment Selman Bridges, who measures 6-4 and was picked by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football as the preseason district defensive MVP, will anchor the secondary one season after recording a pair of picks and 46 tackles.
Defensive back Peanut Brazzle (30 tackles in 2022) adds experience as a four-year starter. Junior Joshua Mallard had 30 tackles and two sacks in 2022 and is tasked with filling Wilcox’s spot, while Garrett Roland, John Cole, Aisen Filitonga and Tre Phillips provide depth at linebacker. Combs’ linemates include Adam Walden (30 tackles) and Jeremiah Battreall, and defensive backs Torre Mallard and Malachai Bazemore are expected to contribute.
“I think the defense is going to surprise everybody. I think we are a lot tougher and we have more athletes than last year,” Combs said before explaining one of the points of emphasis heading into the season. “Mainly just sticking to our job, not try to be greedy when making plays. Just stay in your gap and fill those gaps.”
Lake Belton fell three points shy of claiming a league title in its first year of eligibility, losses to Midlothian and Killeen Shoemaker in which the Broncos yielded an average of 36.5 points. The Panthers wound up in first place, and the Grey Wolves second. After finishing third a year ago, Lake is predicted to leapfrog both into the top spot.
“We really need to make sure that we tackle better. We’re more athletic, which means we’ll get there faster, but now we have to finish,” Cope said. “The key for us is we try to put our top players on the defensive side of the ball.”
The Broncos open the season Friday at Tiger Field in Belton against Leander Rouse before hitting the road for the first time Sept. 1 to take on Buda Johnson.
After that, the rugged eight-game 4-5A-I slate commences Sept. 7 with a home game versus Red Oak. The rematch with Shoemaker is scheduled for Sept. 15 in Killeen, and Lake Belton welcomes Midlothian on Oct. 20.
“We want to be more player-led this year,” said senior Micah Hudson, an offensive threat at receiver who could see spot duty on defense once again this season. “As a team, we have to be more passionate. The coaches can’t be more passionate than we are because we’re the ones playing. We have to be ready to work, trust each other and work with each other.”