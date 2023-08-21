BUCKHOLTS — A new season has arrived, but Buckholts’ goal remains exactly the same.
Since 2017, the Badgers have been attempting to replicate the success found during that campaign — in which a 2-1 district record earned the program its first playoff berth in three years — but their efforts have not yielded the desired results.
The next five seasons produced a combined two district victories and no playoff appearances.
Now, Buckholts sets its sights on reversing its recent fortunes and snapping the skid. Doing so will take some work, though, after graduation plucked four key seniors from the roster, including standout Chevo Luciano.
As a senior, Luciano earned All-District 11-1A-II first-team honors as a utility back, safety and punter, providing 1,221 yards and 25 touchdowns passing to go with 427 yards and two touchdowns rushing. Defensively, he had 63 tackles, including 45 solo, and two interceptions.
Additionally, center Fabian Baez, receiver R.J. Vega and running back Ivan Baez departed, opening the door for new playmakers to emerge.
Among those expected to benefit are sophomore running back Luke Lorenz and sophomore receiver/linebacker Anthony Salomon.
Lorenz rushed for 442 yards and four touchdowns to go with 297 yards receiving and six scoring catches last season, and Salomon is expected to be the leader of the defense.
Roster turnover is not the Badgers’ only obstacle en route to returning to the playoffs, though.
Buckholts shares a district with Oglesby, which lost only four regular-season games over the last three years and essentially returns its entire roster, including five starters on each side of the ball.
The Badgers’ only other opponent in the three-team district is Calvert, which won the previous 17 meetings with Buckholts.
The road ahead might be arduous for the Badgers, but they enter the season with something that has been lacking for years — consistency in the head coach’s spot.
For the second consecutive season, Jason Kilgore will oversee the program, ending a recent rotating door at the position.
This year marks the first time one head coach opened back-to-back seasons for the team since James Shelton was at the helm for the 2018 and 2019 seasons. Kyle Hauk and Edison Govea followed with one-year stints each in the role, and neither earned more than three victories.
History, however, proves a rapid transformation is possible.
Prior to reaching the playoffs with a 7-3 record in 2017, Buckholts won just two games in 2016. The Badgers had a similar turnaround following the 2009 season, in which they were 1-9. One year later, they went 8-3 to begin a streak of four consecutive playoff berths.
The pinnacle of the run occurred in 2012 with the celebration of a 66-60 win against Aquilla in the first round. It was the program’s first postseason victory in 47 years.
Buckholts opens its schedule with three consecutive road games, starting Thursday at San Antonio Sunnybrook and continuing the next two weeks with contests at Gustine and Round Rock Concordia. The Badgers’ home opener is Sept. 15 against Holy Trinity Catholic, and they start district play against Calvert on Oct. 20.
NOTE: Kilgore was not made available for comment.