What happens when the then-eighth-graders on an undefeated Lamar Middle School team collide a few years in the future with the then-eighth-graders on an unbeaten Travis Science Academy squad?
It kind of sounds like the plot teaser (insert booming voiceover) to the next blockbuster film, except this script hasn’t yet been written.
Whatever the ending might entail four months from now, there appears to be a lot of optimism and anticipation from those particular players — present-day seniors and juniors — when it pertains to what the Temple Wildcats might put together in 2021.
“I feel like this is the year that everyone has been waiting for — Lamar’s 2022 and Travis’ 2023 to matchup and mix in together and get this thing rolling,” Wildcats junior starting linebacker Taurean York said earlier this month. “It’s been a long time coming and I think we’re just all ready for it.”
Ready or not, it’s time to find out.
The prequel to this season happened to be successful in its own right — a 10-2 record in 2020 complete with the program’s first outright district championship since 2015, an eighth consecutive postseason berth and a playoff victory for the first time since 2017.
All that just adds to some of the billowing excitement. The Wildcats return not only a sizeable group of players from last year’s team, but many of those also were varsity contributors the previous season of 2019 when Temple went 8-3.
The veteran presence has allowed head coach Scott Stewart — now in his sixth season at the helm after two seasons as defensive coordinator — and his staff to alter their starting points as they prepped for Friday night’s opener against Austin Westlake at Wildcat Stadium and beyond.
“We break it down and try to look at some of the things we can do better — like consistency,” Stewart said. “What we talked about all offseason with the coaching staff is tweaking our install program or some of our skill-set schedules to where we can start working on the nuances. We feel like this is a more experienced group coming back. So, instead of talking about coverage leverage, we build off that progress and start talking about attacking the reception point. You start getting into the fine-tuned details.”
A pair of details that are never overlooked: attitude and effort. Stewart said above all else, expect plenty of those ingredients from this batch of Wildcats. Not unlike those who came before and those who will follow.
“We just want to make the most of the seniors’ last year, so we are going to make sure we push harder so that they go out with a bang,” York said.
Offense
Temple will have four new starting offensive linemen — likely Jose Faz, Agustin Silva, Endrei Sauls and Jeremiah Mungia — joining lone full-time returner Colby Rice.
The Wildcats also will have their sixth starting quarterback in as many seasons when frontrunner for the job Reese Rumfield, a sophomore, or one of the other three, Damarion Willis, Luke Law and Kaleb Hill, line up behind center Friday night.
Those spots feature the most newcomers.
Needing no introduction, however, is running back Samari Howard, who’s back for his fourth season following a dynamic junior year during which he rushed for a career-high 1,265 yards, added 337 yards receiving, totaled 22 touchdowns and earned District 12-6A co-MVP honors.
He’ll have capable runningmates and fellow seniors Jalen Robinson and Tavaris Sullivan in the backfield for an offense that averaged 417.3 yards per game a year ago and has multiple playmakers at the skill positions this season.
“It feels good to be able to lead the younger guys because I was in their shoes,” Howard said. “I know I’m like a big brother now and I have to be a mentor. I have to make sure they’re good.”
Highly recruited junior Mikal Harrison-Pilot (38 catches, 499 yards, seven TDs in 2020) anchors a deep wide receiver corps that includes Tr’Darius Taylor (18 receptions, 345 yards, four TDs), Michael Heckstall, Kobe Smith, Andre Anderson, Devan Williams, Nyles Moreland and Nick Skinner.
Tight end Ke’Andre Smith adds another dimension, so, in short, there are options for offensive coordinator Josh Sadler.
“There’s just a lot of flexibility in what we do. With creativity, the sky is the limit. It is nice to game plan. It really is,” he said. “The hardest part is slimming the offense down enough to practice everything so that you can be effective on Friday night.”
Defense
The Wildcats allowed just 299.4 yards per game last season — a more than 100-yard improvement over 2019 — and held opponents scoreless in 21 of 44 quarters, with perhaps their crowning achievement being a 38-0 victory over Waxahachie in the first round of the Class 6A Division II playoffs that marked the program’s first postseason shutout since 1993.
And they have plenty of familiar faces returning on that side of the ball.
They begin with York, the reigning 12-6A defensive MVP now in his third season. Senior Faylin Lee also returns at linebacker, and that pair will be supplemented by senior Zion Moore, whose importance grew when Johnny Donoso, a projected starter, was injured during the summer.
Also returning on defense are linemen Tomas Torres, Eric Shorter, Ayden Brown and Jaylon Jackson, and safeties O’Tarian Peoples and Jaden Jackson. Stepping in at cornerback this year are Naeten Mitchell, LeMichael Thompson and Triston Cohorn.
“What I like is we’ve expanded the package some on defense and the kids are handling it mentally, and again, that comes with experience,” Stewart said.
Special teams
Danis Bajric takes over for the graduated Aaron Wagaman as kicker. Bajric made field goals of 42, 35 and 51 yards in Temple’s Blue-White game on May 27. In his lone appearance last season, Bajric went 7-for-7 on extra points in a win over Killeen.
Recap
Temple opened 2020 with a rousing 40-13 win over Longview and moved to 2-0 with a victory over Magnolia West. A slight stumble in the non-district finale against Arlington Martin led to eight straight wins (seven on the field and one on paper) before the season ended at Baylor’s McLane Stadium versus Rockwall-Heath in the area round.
On tap
Temple starts 2021 with three straight home games: the aforementioned contest against the Chaparrals, Sept. 3 vs. Magnolia West and Sept. 10 vs. Hutto.
“I don’t have a win (total) goal every year. I want to be better than we should be,” Stewart said. “If the experts think we should win 10 then let’s win 12. If the experts think we should win two then let’s win four. I want to be better than we should be.”