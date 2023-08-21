reat deal of moving parts. The game is undeniably a team sport, though the outcome continually hinges on an ongoing series of individual competitions.
Should one player miss a gap assignment or crucial block, another may be the one that pays the consequences, as will the team itself.
For a series of 80 or more plays on any given side, there are 11 players, each with a unique skill set, each time performing a vital task in the name of one cohesive goal — to win the game.
It is the coach’s job to prepare and put these players in their best position to succeed, not to mention the various other team-building tasks they must account for such as training methods, practice plans, film breakdown and motivational support, just to name a few.
But when it comes to the on-field product under the bright lights, namely constructing an offensive and defensive unit, which is more important to overall success? Is it more beneficial to pour on the points or to turn it into a slugfest? Or is each side of equal value, with one working congruently with the other?
The answers are yes to all of the above, each varying depending on the source, though the old adage that defense wins championships still carries weight with many area coaches.
“I think if you look at any team that wins a championship, they play great defense,” said Cameron Yoe head coach Rick Rhoades, who guided the Yoemen to three consecutive state titles (2012-14) during his first stint there from 2009 to 2015.
“We build our program around our defense,” Rhoades continued. “When we draft our players, we give our offense the first two picks, and they take a quarterback and a running back. And then the next 11 best players, they go to defense.”
Rhoades said as the year progresses, his team’s offense typically catches up with its defense, sometimes even surpassing it. But especially in the season’s early stages, it is the defense that leads the way.
Rogers, another Class 3A program, shares a similar outlook. The Eagles missed the playoffs just once since head coach Charlie Roten took over in 2017, qualifying in each of the past five seasons. They boasted a top-three defense in the area last year when they surrendered the program’s least amount of points (16.8 per game) in a season since 2009.
“Our philosophy since I’ve been here, and will continue to be as long as I’m here, is we try to play our best players on defense,” Roten said, adding that it’s also imperative to cater the roster around available personnel that changes on an annual basis at the high school level.
“I think you have to look at who’s returning and who you have to replace, and then kind of structure your team around that,” he continued. “For example, our quarterback Cooper (Sisneroz) is back this year. We know what he can do and know what he’s capable of, so we have to try to build things that suit him best. Previous quarterbacks maybe had different skill sets than what he has, so we kind of had to tailor things to them.”
Another factor more prevalent at the lower levels than in Class 5A and above is the numbers game. Some smaller schools may suit out about 30 players or less on varsity, which necessitates playing athletes on both sides of the ball. This is where the give-and-take comes into play.
Granger, which competes at the 2A Division II level, is as familiar with this concept as any program. The Lions have been as competitive as any team in the area during head coach Stephen Brosch’s tenure, amassing 30 wins — five of which were in the playoffs — since he took over in 2020.
Brosch said he tries to build a balanced team and, with a roster size of about 20, it takes an across-the-board, all-around effort from top to bottom.
“I think our (first-string players), we can line up offensively, defensively and for four or five plays, we’re top-notch. But it’s that idea of that grind that starts to take place as kids get tired from playing both ways,” he said. “It’s just a matter of putting the kids in the best positions, not only for them, but for the big concept of how are we going to maximize what we have here and be able to sustain it for four quarters?”
It mostly comes down to finding rest for the two-way performers, which can be achieved in a variety of ways.
At Class 4A Jarrell, head coach Marty Murr has someone chart the total number of snaps for which each player is on the field on both sides of the ball.
“It varies from game to game because some games you have more offensive snaps, some games you have more on defense. But any time a kid gets over 80 snaps, fatigue becomes a factor,” said Murr, who took over the Cougars in 2021 after they won just 11 games the previous five years and led them to the third round of the playoffs last season for the first time since 2000.
“We just try to put them where they help us the most,” Murr said. “And so we have some kids, if we have to give them a rest, we’ll give it to them on offense but others, we’ll give it to them on defense.”
One way Roten works around fatigue issues in Rogers is by employing a deeper stable of options at certain positions.
“We try to play numerous people at the running back position. We try to play a lot of people at our slot position, which is kind of the big position for us on offense, and then the same thing at outside receiver,” he said. “We try to play more guys on offense, and that allows those guys to have more rest on offense and then they can go the whole game, hopefully, on defense.”
The Eagles had 12 players get at least one carry last season in their run-heavy scheme that churned out 3,401 yards on the ground, second-most in the area behind only Granger.
Though Roten employs such tactics in order to maximize the time on defense, it’s a different story in the trenches.
“The exception to that rule is kind of up front,” he said. “We’re not going to sub those guys on offense unless we have to. So the offensive line, we want some continuity there and we try to sub those big guys on the D-line.”
Rhoades, too, prefers to rest players on offense.
“If we have a kid that’s going to play a bunch on both sides of the ball, we’re going to make sure that he gets every defensive snap,” the Yoe coach said.
The Yoemen ensure that happens by spacing out duties when they have possession of the ball.
“You have to work out some type of rotation within your personnel so that at some point, that kid that’s playing a lot on both sides, that kid gets a rest,” Rhoades said. “So he may only play every third series on offense, or something along those lines. Because once they get to a point where exhaustion sets in, not only are they not effective but their chance of injury increases as well. So we want to try to prevent our kids from getting to that point.”
While there are a variety of manners in which to arrive there, the bottom line is each team is trying to be as competitive as it possibly can by maximizing the talents of the players it has.
Whether it’s through a high-flying offense, a stalwart defense or a middle ground between the two, the primary goal is the same — to be playing games in December.
It’s just a matter of figuring out how to get there.