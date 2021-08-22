GRANGER — Now that Stephen Brosch is firmly entrenched as the head coach in his native Granger, he’s overjoyed to take ownership of the program.
The talent pool he is working with makes it hard to contain his optimism.
“I’m super excited,” said Brosch, a 2008 graduate and former standout athlete at Granger who took over the head position in the spring of 2020 after the departure of Walter Brock for Schulenburg. “We have the potential to be really solid. We won’t have a lot of seniors, but our juniors and sophomores are good, solid kids. And we have a little depth.”
The Lions also have success from which to draw, with most players returning from an 8-3 campaign.
Brosch has been on the staff for a decade coming out of Sam Houston State with several years spent as a defensive coordinator as well as basketball head coach. For him, Granger is not a springboard. He’s home.
“When I left (for college) I thought I’d never be back,” said Brosch, who spent one year at Huntsville High before getting a call to return home. “I don’t think you can beat small-town football.”
Granger is a small school that is hard to beat.
The Lions tout an impressive backfield led by converted senior quarterback Johnny Ryder (6-foot-3, 185 pounds), who moves under center after starring at wideout. Ryder accounted for 25 touchdowns and 1,437 yards in his athletic role last season. Brosch said Ryder welcomes the switch.
“That’s where he’s always wanted to play and he’s excited for the opportunity,” Brosch said.
Senior Donnie Cantwell (5-11, 190) and junior DJ McClelland (6-1, 200) give the Lions a formidable ground game. Brosch wants his offense to be balanced and is hopeful Ryder can develop chemistry with speedy slot receiver Isaac Lizardo and rangy wideout Nathan Tucker (6-2, 170).
Granger boasts bulk on the line with Daryl Steffek (6-1, 200) at center, Marcus Martinez (5-10, 205) at left guard and big sophomore left tackle Javion Faulkner (6-2, 305), who Brosch believes has a promising future. Jordan Rhoades (5-11, 195) is a veteran right guard and Brooks Terry (5-11, 215) steps in a right tackle. William Falk (6-2, 235) figures to spell Rhoads and Terry.
Defensive-minded Brosch likes his group up front and in the middle of his 3-4 alignment. Cantwell and McClelland are the leaders at inside linebackers, flanked by Truvante Fisher and Tripp Wilke. Faulkner is on the nose with Rhoades and Terry on the ends.
The secondary will need to come along quickly as Lizardo and Lucas Mata move from the corners to the safeties while Tucker and Ryder man the corners.
Granger figures to again battle Snook for District 13-2A-II supremacy. What the Lions also want to do is make a deeper playoff run.
“We want to get over the hump of the second and third rounds to get from the top 16 to eight to four,” said Brosch, whose team fell to powerhouse Falls City in the area round of the playoffs last year. “I believe we have the athletes to get it done.”