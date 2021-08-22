CAMERON — Rick Rhoades sat in his leather chair, with depth charts, rosters and more football necessities strewn across the desk in front of him. A whistle dangled around his neck, reaching the maroon print pressed onto an off-white Nike T-shirt that commemorated Cameron Yoe’s state championship in 2014.
A bit of déjà vu set in as longtime athletic secretary Ms. Wanda White popped into the doorway and vibrantly, and as kind as ever, offered ice-cold water to the small group inside Rhoades’ office — not unlike she had done on numerous occasions before, for anyone who has ever visited Lester and Beatrice Williams Strength and Conditioning Center during working hours.
This particular time two weeks ago, everyone responded “No, thank you” to the beverage. Ms. White exited and Rhoades looked forward with his familiar wide grin and said, “When you go to a new place, you’re brand new to everybody there. In this case, I’m not brand new. I’m just a retread.”
Surely most in Cameron are more than happy to retrace those tremendously successful steps to find out where they might lead five years later.
“As far as the community is concerned, it sure feels like there is a lot of optimism,” said KMIL 105.1 FM general manager Brett Everhart, who’s been with the local radio station for 16 years. “Rick has always been community-oriented, God-centric, and Cameron is important to him. He feels like this is his home.”
The head coach is glad to be home, indeed.
Of course, leaving in the first place was difficult.
Following the 2015 season, which culminated in the Yoemen’s loss to Brock in the Class 3A Division I state championship game, Rhoades was approached by Greg Poole, the superintendent of Barbers Hill ISD who had been hired by Gregory-Portland to help it find an athletic director and football coach.
Poole’s pitch was undeniably enticing, especially at the career crossroads Rhoades suddenly encountered. He was about 57 years old, already with more than 30 years invested into education, and retirement planning can never start too soon.
“He came to me and said, ‘Coach, I don’t know if you’re interested in this job, but make me a wishlist of everything you’d have to have in order to take this job, and I’ll take it to them.’ I wrote down a wishlist. Some of it was pretty outlandish. They agreed to it all,” Rhoades recalled. “Teacher retirement, they take your best five years, so, you know, taking that job helped my retirement and is going to benefit my wife and I for the rest of our lives.”
So, the winningest Yoe coach — 82-17 from 2009-15, five state championship game appearances (four straight from 2012-15) and titles in 2012, ’13 and ’14 — went the coastal route for his next chapter, leaving behind a legacy and a school at which his wife, Sheri, taught and from which his four children graduated.
“It was very, very hard. I love these kids and this community. But, at the same time, I knew for my family, it was something I had to do,” Rhoades said.
Longtime assistant Tommy Brashear was tabbed to guide Yoe into its own new phase and promptly led the Yoemen to an 11-3 record in 2016, two wins shy of another title game trip. Yoe went 41-19 with the Cameron native in charge, though his final season of 2020 didn’t meet the high expectations — 4-5 and no playoffs for the first time since 2009.
While Yoe stayed relatively steady, Rhoades coached Gregory-Portland to a 26-23 mark in five seasons. When the 2020 campaign concluded in November, he stuck to the script he crafted in 2015 and announced his departure.
“I’ll be real honest with you, the plan was that we were going to go down there, get the five years in and I was going to retire. After our last game at Gregory-Portland, I told our players and coaches I’m going to retire. But I did say that I wasn’t sure if I was done coaching yet if the right job came along.”
Well, 230 miles north, the job that ticked the two most important boxes — family proximity (Rhoades has two grandkids with a third due soon in Central Texas) and a chance to win — was about to come along.
“I was as surprised as anybody when this job came open because not in my wildest dreams did I think I’d have the opportunity to come back to Cameron,” Rhoades said. “Tommy Brashear is a good friend of mine and a good man. So, I just never thought that this job was going to come open again.”
It did. Refreshed and energized, Rhoades, now 62, was hired in February, and Round 2 begins Friday against Lago Vista.
“The great thing about coming back is everybody knows what your expectations are and what kind of program you’re trying to put together,” Rhoades said.
Everybody knows, is right. Senior running back Phaibian Bynaum said relatives who played for Rhoades already have shared some of their experiences.
“They’ll say stuff that he said back then that he still says today,” Bynaum said. “I’ve always wanted to play for him. Now that he’s here, it’s exciting.”
Naturally, not everything is the same. Take for instance Rhoades’ shirt, one of many he’s kept all these years.
“They’re just a little tighter now,” he joked.
Then there are the players who were seventh graders during Rhoades’ last season in Cameron. They are seniors now. Some parts of the town look a bit different, people have come and gone, and there’s one particular void that Rhoades can only fill with memories.
“One of the things that happened when I was gone was we lost Traion Smith, and to this day it just breaks my heart,” Rhoades said as his inflection changed, referring to the tragic death last November of Smith, 22, a former standout running back for the Yoemen. “Traion was very, very special to me, and every day when I come in that door, there’s a picture of Traion there. That’s a part of me that will be with me all my life — the opportunity to coach him and the sadness that comes along with losing him. That’s something that plays on me every day.”
It’s been a busy few months leading up to an anticipated season. Rhoades reworked the coaching staff, hiring new defensive coordinator Tyler Blackshire from Austin Westlake and Lupe Flores in the role of offensive coordinator, which he also held from 2012-14 before moving into head coaching.
Flores, too, never bet on a second stint at Yoe. But, Rhoades phoned.
“I still had some opportunities to stay in the head coaching ranks, but when Rick called me about this, I talked to my family and they said we’re going to Yoe,” Flores shared. “This place means a lot to my family, means a lot to me, so just to get to come back is a blessing.”
Now that the reacquainting is in order, work lies ahead, although, really, it’s been all business since February — the Rhoades-infused Yoemen way.
“Our philosophy has always been, during my time here or as a coach at other places, is to put together the very best football team that we can. That’s what we’re trying to do,” Rhoades said. “Along the way, we’re also trying to teach these kids lessons that will help them become better husbands, better fathers, somebody that can go out into the community that they live in, whether it be Cameron or Austin or Waco, wherever, and be a positive member of that community. So, those are things that we’ve always tried to strive to do.”