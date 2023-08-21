Yoe tab

Entering its third season in Rick Rhoades’ second stint as the head coach, Cameron Yoe wants to build on the momentum of last year’s three-round playoff run. The Yoemen get things started Friday at home against Lago Vista.

 Ray Swindle/Special to the Telegram

ameron Yoe football back into the statewide conversation was accomplished last season with a 9-4 record and a three-round run in the playoffs.

twaits@tdtnews.com