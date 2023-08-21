ameron Yoe football back into the statewide conversation was accomplished last season with a 9-4 record and a three-round run in the playoffs.
The object now is to take that and build it to even greater heights.
It’s the kind of challenge that keeps veteran head coach Rick Rhoades as enthusiastic as ever to get another season underway.
“I’m excited about this team,” said Rhoades, who enters the third season of his second stint in Cameron. “I think we have a chance to be really good. It’s not like where we were when I left (Cameron for the first time), but we’re getting there.
“I told the players that I’ve been doing this for 39 years and I still can’t sleep the night before two-a-days,” he said.
Along with a bevy of playmakers on both sides of the ball, the Yoe faithful should see some added innovation in the Yoemen repertoire.
The addition of Rhoades’ son Jack as offensive coordinator brings with it a wealth of variety to the Yoe offensive attack that has seen proven success at a higher divisional level.
Jack Rhoades served the last three years as an offensive coach of vaunted Austin Westlake — the first two of those under renowned offensive wizard Todd Dodge, who coincidentally began his head coaching career in Cameron in 1994 before going on to a legendary career at Southlake Carroll and Westlake.
“It will be more evolving into it,” Rick Rhoades said. “We were already doing a lot of that before Todd Dodge was doing it at Southlake Carroll.”
With quarterback Braylan Drake back at the helm, the Yoemen have a talented, experienced hand from which to implement more wrinkles into an already potent strategy.
Drake (5-foot-10, 160 pounds) turned in a stellar junior season with 2,584 yards passing and 33 touchdowns.
“Braylan had a great year last year and he’s worked extremely hard to get even better,” Rhoades said.
Drake will have plenty of skilled company with the return of 1,000-yard rusher Kardarius Bradley, joined at times in the backfield by junior Zachary Evans. The Yoemen have a bevy of options in the passing game with seniors Kason Goolsby and Ja’Quorius Hardman, and juniors Elijah Goodrum and Noah Vega to flood the zones.
“We have a lot of weapons who can make big plays for us,” Rhoades said.
The offensive line for the Yoemen is led by imposing senior left tackle Colby Wilson (6-9, 345), who is back in the fold and flanked by freshman guard Enrique Luna (5-10, 335). Senior Mason Leifeste (6-3, 235) returns at center with Landon Terry (5-9, 251) and Luis Peneda (5-10, 209) heading the corps on the right side. Homero Najera will handle the placekicking chores.
The Yoemen should be improved defensively in their 3-4 alignment. Junior Ricky Haynes (5-9, 225) manages the middle at nose guard joined by senior tackles T.J. Flow (6-1, 233) and John Torres (5-9, 231), who played as a sophomore but was injured much of his junior year. The linebacking unit is headed mostly by juniors Tyrone Miller (5-9, 215), Cade Hubnik (6-2, 193) and Xavier Gilman (5-7, 163), and senior Cody Webb (6-3, 215).
The Bradley brothers — Kardarius and D’Auntray — figure to be on the corners with speedsters Goolsby and Hardman at safeties. Webb also is the team’s top punter.
Rhoades said the addition of his son to the staff will allow him to spend more time monitoring the defense than in the past.
District 11-3A-I is as tough they come with two-time defending champion Franklin leading the way, but the Yoemen mostly concern themselves with the Yoemen.
“Anybody who knows our district knows it’s the toughest 3A district in the state,” Rhoades said. “We can’t worry about what they’re doing, but we’ve got to worry about making ourselves as ready to play as we can.”