HOLLAND — By all accounts, JC Chaney is hard-wired for success. Once he sets his mind to something, it’s tough to get him sidetracked.
“He’s kind of a perfectionist,” said his dad, JB Chaney, who has coached JC for the past six years, the last two of which have been in Holland as the defensive coordinator. “He’s a very self-driven kid. That’s his personality. Whatever he decides he wants to be good at, he will keep doing it until he figures it out.”
As it turns out, playing linebacker is one of those things.
His work ethic, above-average speed and penchant for working out have combined to help him become a team leader for the Hornets, who have won four playoff games during his time on the varsity, including a regional final appearance in 2019 that marked the deepest playoff run in school history.
It also doesn’t hurt having his dad as a coach.
“I have him whenever I go home. It’s like a whole other practice. I have him in my ear,” said JC, a senior who also competes on the track and field and powerlifting teams. “I get to learn from watching film with him and having those one-on-one discussions, so I would definitely say that has helped.”
JC can’t remember his dad doing anything else but coaching, so being in a football family is all he knows.
“He’s been following me around since about the fourth grade, so he’s kind of known what to expect all along,” said JB, who took the head coaching job at Bruceville-Eddy as JC entered the fifth grade, staying there for five years until returning to Holland after JC’s freshman season in which he started at linebacker for the Eagles.
“When we were at Eddy, I had to have him (on varsity). He was the best linebacker I had,” JB said. “I would’ve loved to have had him learn on JV for a year, but we just couldn’t do it there.”
Since being thrown into the fire early, JC has continued to improve all the way through last year’s 90-tackle season on his way to being a first-team All-District 12-2A-I selection at linebacker.
According to Holland head coach Brad Talbert, having a three-year starter who can read opposing offenses like JC can in the middle of the defense makes his job that much easier.
“He’s a great young man,” Talbert said. “He’s a leader. He loves playing the game of football. He’s fun to coach. He takes care of what I can’t say out there. He takes care of the things I can’t bring.”
Talbert then quipped, “I’m just an old fat guy, but he can get the energy going a little bit better. He can get the intensity going a little bit better.”
That intensity comes from a passion for the game that has been present ever since JC was in junior high.
“Ever since seventh grade, he would say, ‘What did I do wrong?’ What can I fix?’” JB said. “Sometimes I just wanted to say, ‘Just go do something. Go be a kid.’ But he loves football and he loves working out. Whatever you ask him to do, he’s going to do it.”
JC acknowledged that being coached by his dad can sometimes be as difficult as it is enjoyable.
“If anything, he’s harder on me than anybody else,” JC said. “But that’s OK because I put pressure on myself. I want to do everything perfect, and if it’s not perfect, then I need to get out there and fix it.”
A more soft-spoken person by nature, JC prefers to lead more by example, but JB said he has seen his son emerge more as a leader during the last two years.
The time on the field also gives the father and son more time around one another.
“I think I’ve been very lucky,” said JB, whose youngest son, Mason, will be an eighth grader this year. “The really hard part about being a coach is when your kids are small and you miss so much. So now the roles are kind of flipped. I see him at school. I’m around him at practice. And at the games, he’s my signal-caller, so we communicate a lot throughout the game. It’s been a lot of fun.”
And for JC, it’s all about making the most of his last season with his dad and his teammates.
“For me, I just want to be a good leader and make plays and lead the team well,” JC said. “I just want to push this team as far as it will go, wherever that is.”