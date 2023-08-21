BARTLETT — Motorists traveling through Bartlett are greeted by a large sign that reads “Team of the Decade,” celebrating the Bulldogs’ Class A football state championships in 1990, 1992 and 1999. The town’s fans fondly recall those accomplishments.
However, as the 2023 season approaches, Bartlett’s gone eight consecutive seasons without even winning a district game. The Bulldogs’ last playoff berth and postseason victory came in 2013, one year after their last winning season. It’s been tough sledding, as the phrase goes.
Enter Ty Oppermann, the optimistic first-time head coach and athletic director who steadfastly believes Bartlett’s fortunes will change — and sooner than later.
“We want to bring it back. When I interviewed here, I told them, ‘I’m not coming to chase ghosts. We’re going to respect the past and build the future,’” said the 51-year-old Oppermann, a longtime Killeen ISD football assistant and head baseball coach who coordinated Killeen Ellison’s defense the past four seasons.
“We’re going to bring that tradition back,” he continued. “This 2020s group is going to have success, but it’s going to look different. It’ll be fun. They are hungry for it here. There’s pride to being a Bartlett Bulldog.”
One source of excitement is a major ongoing project to upgrade Bartlett’s athletic facilities. Oppermann said the plan is to move into a rebuilt Bulldog Stadium featuring artificial turf in 2024. The Bulldogs’ four home games this season will be played at Jarrell’s Cougar Field, starting with the opener Friday against Frost. Bartlett’s other home games to be played in Jarrell are Sept. 15 against Itasca, Oct. 20 against Iola and Nov. 2 against Granger.
“It’s exciting times with new stuff coming in,” said Oppermann, a 1990 Academy graduate who began his Bartlett job March 20 and immediately emphasized diligent work in the weight room.
Another cause for optimism is the infusion of young talent. Freshmen and sophomores make up 20 of the program’s 32 players. Oppermann thinks many are equipped to make their varsity mark right away.
“It’s a big youth movement. We’ve only got two seniors, but there’s good young talent coming through,” Oppermann said, mentioning that some players’ relatives played for a Bartlett state title team. “They don’t look like freshmen physically. They’ve hit the weight room. They had success in junior high and are used to winning. Our sophomores don’t look like sophomores. These are strong kids.”
Bartlett won last season’s first two games by a combined 59 points but finished 2-7 with coach Brian Kozma, who went 6-32 in four years. The Bulldogs were outscored 241-20 in five District 13-2A-II games.
Oppermann and eight assistants — including former Bartlett players Jonathan Garcia, Jason McCutchen, Eric Walker and Torrence Walker — are installing new schemes, including a spread offense and a multiple defense with a 3-4 base.
“I’m pleasantly surprised. These kids bust their tails every day,” Oppermann said. “They’re picking it up very quickly and looking really good.”
Oppermann said 6-foot-1 freshman quarterback Ryder Castro is “in the process of winning the starting job.” Bartlett’s top receivers include juniors Tristan Evans and Jordan Castellanos and sophomore Aidan Botts. Junior Raiden Castro — Ryder’s brother — and speedy freshman Eric “Deuce” Walker pace the running backs.
Three capable sophomores lead the line in 6-foot, 200-pound left tackle Luke Warfield and sturdy cousins Ivan Garcia and Jay Garcia at left guard and center, respectively.
Warfield and the Garcia tandem also should solidify the defensive line. The linebacker corps features Raiden Castro and Eric Walker outside, and Botts and freshman Dreydon Rhea inside. Evans and senior Jeremy Ballentine are the safeties, and freshmen Frankee Gonzales and TJ Walker likely will start at cornerback.
Bartlett aims to contend in a challenging district that features defending champion Chilton, stout Highway 95 rival Granger and Bremond plus Milano and Iola.
“I keep telling these guys, ‘We’re playing Granger for the district championship in that 10th game.’ That’s our goal,” Oppermann said. “I’m a confident guy. We expect to be a playoff team this year with this group. We haven’t won a district game in eight years, so people look at me (strange) when I say those words. But I’m not setting the bar lower than that.”