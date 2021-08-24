Oftentimes when there is a head coaching transition in high school football, the emphasis is immediately placed on things such as “building a new culture” and “instilling a new philosophy.” Those phrases can sometimes serve as code language for the new regime wanting to do things completely differently and change things drastically from the previous regime.
Central Texas Christian has a new coach in 2021, but Leif Johnston is the first one to say he wants to provide as much continuity as possible. That is partly because the Lions are coming off the best season in school history, but it is mostly because of the respect Johnston has for his predecessor.
“Coach (Jeremy) Callahan built this program,” Johnston said. “He set a foundation, and he put things in place that got the kids excited. He built the culture that has allowed me to step in and run with it. There has not been a lot of change.”
Indeed, Johnston believes he has a team in 2021 that can leverage the playoff experience of 2020. After falling to Waco Reicher 27-22 in the second round of the TAPPS Division III/IV playoffs last year, the Lions are ready to take the next step.
“We definitely want to build off that success, but we have been preaching to our guys that we can’t get comfortable. That was last year,” Johnston said. “We have a whole new squad with new expectations and new dynamics.”
One of the leaders of the 25-man squad is senior quarterback Alec Gonzalez, who threw for 1,250 yards and 13 touchdowns while rushing for 357 yards and six scores last season.
One of his targets will be receiver Andrew Lange, who had a team-high 402 yards receiving and six touchdown catches last year and also will see time at defensive back.
The offensive line is in good shape with returners in center Zachary Boore, right guard Noah Wood and right tackle Evan Brown.
Wood anchors the defense from his middle linebacker position.
It can be a challenge to forecast what might happen in TAPPS sports, which generally have more player move-ins and move-outs than public school athletics. One constant, however, is the sustained success of Shiner St. Paul. The three-time defending state champion pays a visit to CTCS to conclude the year. Johnston said his team will be ready.
“The game against (Shiner St. Paul) is always one we are eyeing,” he said. “We have a pretty heavy district with good competition, but I think we are at the top end of the district.”
In addition to St. Paul, CTCS will face San Antonio Holy Cross, Hallettsville Sacred Heart and Schertz John Paul II. The Lions open the season Friday at home against Weatherford Christian.
Bringing up the former head coach again, Johnston said the mark Callahan left on the program will serve as motivation moving forward.
“Our motto, or word, for the season is legacy,” Johnston said. “Coach Callahan left a legacy. This group has an opportunity to leave one of their own.”