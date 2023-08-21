Holland tab

Holland has made a habit of participating in the postseason since Brad Talbert took over as head coach, posting a 92-38 record through his first 11 years in charge. The Hornets kick off their 2023 season Friday at Burton.

 Ray Swindle/Special to the Telegram

HOLLAND — Since Brad Talbert took over in Holland, there have been a few constants about the Hornets: a winning record, a chance at a district title, making the playoffs, and a top defense.