HOLLAND — Since Brad Talbert took over in Holland, there have been a few constants about the Hornets: a winning record, a chance at a district title, making the playoffs, and a top defense.
Last season though, it looked like all of that was in jeopardy after the Hornets defense struggled from the start.
“It was tough,” Talbert said. “It may have been the worst defense we ever had yardage-wise, touchdown-wise.”
Holland was 1-3 after four weeks and, considering only twice in Talbert’s previous 10 seasons had the Hornets finished with more than three losses the entire season, far from where the team wanted to be.
However, those first four games were against some of the top small-school teams in the state (Burton, Granger, Bremond) and the Hornets were competitive in each one. There was concern but not panic.
The Hornets made some adjustments and went on to finish 6-6.
“We had so many things go wrong early,” Talbert said “But we still had a chance to be district champions if we beat Flatonia in Week 10.”
They didn’t and instead finished third in district, winning a first-round playoff game before drawing state powerhouse Refugio in Round 2. The result was a disappointing 56-9 loss.
“You could tell there were some guys with a little fear factor,” Holland quarterback Desi Cantu said. “It was their first year there. But I think seeing good teams like that helps us grow.”
Talbert knows that the tough schedule and facing a stout opponent two rounds into the playoffs can help the team, but only if they learn from it.
“I’d like to see it, but the player has to take that game as a lesson,” he said. “If the kid doesn’t take it to heart, try to improve, then it doesn’t matter. You can get beat by the worst team in the state.”
Another tough schedule awaits the Hornets in 2023, and an even bigger challenge looms, as the defense entering 2023 looks even more raw than the 2022 version.
“That’s where we are young,” he said. “I don’t even think half of them can drive yet.”
Talbert said he has two sophomore linebackers, and a sophomore and two juniors on the line, but will have seniors at end, and a solid secondary.
The group overall is small, but quick, he added.
The Hornets are comfortable with their offense, led by Cantu, a four-year varsity player, who passed for more than 1,500 yards last season.
“I feel pretty comfortable,” Cantu said. “I’ve been with these guys all my life. There’s a little bit of pressure on me, but not much. I know we have good talent all around.”
The three main ball carries are back as well in fullback Gavin Cruz, and slot backs Christian Michalek and Ryan Steglich. The three each averaged more than 6 yards per carry last season.
So with talent back on offense and a young defense, are the Hornets expecting some high-scoring “track meet” style games?
“Ask me in about five weeks,” Talbert said with a laugh. “When you’re younger the coaches have to coach a little bit harder, have to be more on the technique side. I’ve got to learn to cut things. The kids have got to have confidence. A kid can be a great athlete as a 10th grader, but it’s overwhelming if they don’t have confidence or if it’s going too fast. When kids panic it’s because they don’t know what’s going on.
“We just have to improve on technique and toughness, especially because we are going to ask the kids to do things they are uncomfortable doing. We may be small, but we just can’t be intimidated. I’m excited to see this group play.”