TRAVIS — Like many Texas high school football programs, Rosebud-Lott has looked to the offseason 7-on-7 tournaments to gain valuable reps and build team chemistry. The Cougars even hosted a 7-on-7 tournament last spring.
After a strong showing in that event, Rosebud-Lott looks for the same kind of success with the pads on and 11 players on the field this fall.
“We actually got to the final eight in two 7-on-7 state qualifying tournaments,” Cougars head coach Brandon Hicks said. “We had the opportunity to gel in the passing game and on defense.”
With the combination of that important experience and 19 returning starters, there is a sense of excitement around the program. After finishing with only one district win in 2020, Hicks believes the script could be flipped this year and the Cougars could return to the playoffs for the first time since 2017.
“We are in a really good place, not just with experience but also with depth,” he said. “Going into Year 2, the kids have bought into the culture. In Year 1, we were just trying to teach concepts. Now we get to coach details. It makes it a lot more fun.”
Of the returning starters, the headliner might be wide receiver Jordan Landrum, whose efforts last year against Moody highlighted what he can do on the field. In that game — a 34-27 Rosebud-Lott victory — he had six catches for 84 yards, four tackles, and two interceptions, including one returned 67 yards for a touchdown. The other interception was a one-handed, diving catch on a tipped ball. On special teams, he returned a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown.
Landrum and Jamarquis Johnson will be frequent targets for a talented, experienced new quarterback Zane Zeinert, who transferred in from Cameron Yoe over the summer.
Zeinert, the son of new Cougars offensive coordinator Gary Zeinert, threw for 1,388 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2020 as the Yoemen signal-caller.
“He has a good arm and the ability to spread it around,” Hicks said. “But we should not have to lean on one person. It should be a total team effort.”
On defense, Hicks has returning leadership at all three levels. Defensive end Easton Fulton anchors the line, while John Paul Reyna returns at middle linebacker, where he had 85 tackles last year. Finally, Landrum patrols the secondary at safety.
“That is an extremely physical group,” Hicks said of his defense.
District 12-2A-I is rugged, with Hearne, Thorndale, Thrall and Holland all posting recent playoff success. Nevertheless, Hicks said his players are ready to embrace the challenge.
“This is a talented district full of blue-blood programs,” he said. “We are excited to prove ourselves. Week in and week out, we will be playing good teams. We are really looking forward to the year.”