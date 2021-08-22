ROCKDALE — In 2017, the Rockdale Tigers were the Class 3A Division I state champions. Decisively downing Brock 45-29, they reached the pinnacle of Texas high school football just four seasons ago.
With that in mind, Tigers fans might get a little fired up to hear head coach Jacob Campsey talk about his 2021 squad.
“This is my eighth two-a-days and, in terms of effort and intensity, this is one of the best years. This is a team that is really hungry,” he said. “It has been really, really fun. The effort and energy has been so good.”
Rockdale finished third in competitive District 11-3A-I last year, but two-thirds of the players on this season’s roster don’t have much experience playing under the Friday night lights. Despite that, the Tigers are picked to finish third again by Texas Football magazine. State championships and yearly playoff berths tend to bring with them a bit of respect.
The Tigers know to keep the winning tradition alive, they need to grow up quickly.
“Heading into the season, we are still finding out who even needs to play where,” Campsey said. “We are fitting some pieces of the puzzle together.”
There may be a few question marks in the early going, but Kobe Mitchell and Gavin Aguilar are not two of them. Mitchell was solid behind center in 2020 as the Tigers quarterback, throwing for 1,739 yards and 23 touchdowns to go with 560 yards rushing and 11 scores on the ground. Aguilar is the leader in the trenches, playing on the offensive and defensive lines.
The two seniors are positive examples for the younger players, according to Campsey.
“When your best players are also your best teammates, the sky is the limit,” he said. “I know that is maybe cliché, but with them, it is true.”
On defense, linebacker Cade Pantaleon leads the way. He had 77 tackles last season and, at 6-foot-1 and 210 pounds, he certainly has the physical tools to be a premier defender.
Sizing up the district race, Campsey said defending champion Lorena, is probably the team to beat. Other contenders include McGregor and Academy — playoff teams in 2020 — Troy and Cameron Yoe, another storied program.
“I think our (seventh-place team) is a playoff team in another district,” Campsey said. “(Lorena) has the crown, and they deserve that respect. We go there in Week 11, and hopefully it will be a big game.”
Overall, what the Tigers lack in experience, they strive to make up for in desire and intensity. Even though they are young, Campsey believes his players recognize Rockdale’s tradition of winning.
“We have a standard here, and we use that word every day,” Campsey said. “The expectation is unchanging. They know who has come before them, and they are eager to fill those shoes. They are eager and coachable and, if that continues, I think some special things can happen.”
Rockdale opens the season Friday at home against La Grange.