If Endrei Sauls didn’t play football for Temple, it’s likely Ayden Brown still would be a productive, disruptive nose guard for the Wildcats.
If Brown didn’t play for Temple, Sauls probably still would be an excellent center and one of the Wildcats’ best, most reliable players.
Fortunately for Temple, its roster includes both Brown and Sauls, no-nonsense seniors whose fierce head-to-head battles through the years have helped the childhood teammates become two of the finest linemen to wear the blue-front, white-back pants in recent memory.
“When you’ve got Endrei that you’re practicing against every day, it makes it easy on Friday nights to go against other people,” said the 6-foot, 245-pound Brown, a first-team All-District 12-6A performer last year after earning 12-6A defensive newcomer of the year as a sophomore. “This is the best offensive lineman I go against and have gone against. That makes me better and us better.”
The 6-2, 310-pound Sauls – sitting next to Brown after a hot August practice — praised Brown for challenging him physically and forcing him to improve.
“Every Friday night I base how I played and how good the defensive lineman is off of Ayden. I’ve never had someone who’s matched him or been better,” said Sauls, a Lamar commitment who earned first-team all-district status as a sophomore left guard in 2021 and at center in 2022. “It’s like Michael Jordan — push yourself in practice the most you can, then everything slows down and is easier in the game. Ayden helps with that tremendously.”
Proverbs 27:17 wasn’t written specifically about Brown and Sauls, but it certainly fits them: “As iron sharpens iron, so one person sharpens another.”
Asked which player wins most of their 1-on-1 duels, Brown — who played varsity snaps as a freshman while studying feisty Wildcats lineman Jayven Taylor — simply said, “50/50.”
Added Sauls: “It’s never where one day somebody’s whooping somebody and another day (it switches). It’s always a battle back and forth. After every play it’s, ‘Good play,’ and we line back up.”
Temple first-year defensive coordinator Robert Havens appreciates how Brown and Sauls summon the best from each other.
“It’s a battle every day. Ayden might win one (play) or two, but he ain’t winning three. Sometimes they’ll pipe a run, and Endrei fires those feet and cuts him off,” Havens said. “Ayden is a really good technical D-lineman and his eyes are always right. I told him, ‘You have to be technically perfect to beat Sauls,’ because Endrei has great feet, great hands, he’s smart and knows how to use his body.”
Said Sauls about Brown’s game: “Nasty. He’s quicker than anybody off the ball. He reads offenses better than almost anyone. He’s strong with his hands and will throw you away and then chase down a ball carrier.”
Wildcats offensive coordinator Robby Case loves to watch Sauls tangle with Brown, who last year compiled 41 tackles and seven quarterback pressures.
“There’s not another D-lineman in our district like AB. He is hard to block,” Case said. “They’re two of the best in the district going against each other every day.”
Brown, who overcame a nagging knee injury and dropped weight since his sophomore year, requires airtight execution to contend with Sauls, who outweighs him by 65 pounds.
“You’ve got to be physical and violent and get your hands on him before he gets his hands on you,” said Brown, who hopes to play college football and whose personal goal is to become 12-6A defensive MVP after Temple linebacker Taurean York (Texas A&M) earned that honor three straight years.
“Ayden’s probably a 500-plus-pound squatter, so some of the physics can be nullified or modified because of the weight room,” Wildcats head coach Scott Stewart said. “Technique and leverage are a huge part. He’s strong as a bull. Endrei is too, so when you get those two kids together . . .”
Along with school and football, Brown and Sauls maintain jobs at fast-food restaurants. Both derive particular motivation from two losses during Temple’s 7-4 season last year: 13-9 at Harker Heights in the de facto 12-6A championship game and 30-21 at home against Waxahachie in a Class 6A Division I bi-district playoff.
“We’ve been working at it all offseason, all spring, all summer,” Brown said. “We’re trying to get over that hump and go play 16 games.”
“My favorite quote is, ‘Hungry dogs run faster,’” said Sauls, whose father, Eron Sauls, played quarterback for Temple and is Frisco Panther Creek’s passing game coordinator. “You’ve got to have that in mind and go compete.”