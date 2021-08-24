Faylin Lee had hopes as a 5-year-old of playing football for Temple.
His is a dream fulfilled, and he’s about to enter Year 3 as a varsity contributor.
“It’s unreal,” Lee said two weeks ago while discussing how fast it’s all gone by, between his days as a Wildcats admirer to preparing for his senior season in the blue front, white back.
Time flies, indeed, and Lee’s perseverance has enabled him to stand the tests that time has put at his feet.
By all accounts, some of what Lee experienced during that span from child to a prospective high school graduate with a solid GPA that’s weighted on the advanced placement scale is very real and very much unlike what some of his peers encountered.
Yet, equipped with a resilient mindset — and a skill set quite useful to Temple’s 4-2-5 defense — that was partially molded from strength within and with the help of caring coaches, Lee has continued to prove that circumstances don’t necessarily have to intersect with destiny.
“Faylin has had a rough go of it. There are a lot of complications and emotions that come out of that. He’s had to go through some stuff. And to watch a kid like that, at least at this point, you are starting to see him make decisions that a lot of people around him didn’t make, in a good way,” sixth-year Temple head coach Scott Stewart said of his returning 5-foot-11, 195-pound starting linebacker. “That young man, if he will stay on that path, there will be a final product there that will make him stronger than most of the people he encounters the rest of his life.”
Lee said his family members have lived for generations in the same house on the north side of Temple. It’s where he resides now, and he’s proud of that. In fact, he decided to change his jersey number from No. 9 to No. 12 this season to pay homage to the street on which he grew up.
The dwelling is full of memories. Not all are good and not all are bad. And, Lee says, it’s OK that way.
“I’ve had kind of a rough upbringing,” said Lee, who didn’t divulge deeply specific details but did say that his aunt is his guardian and that he still sees his father on a regular basis, including on game days. “He’s a truck driver and stays in Huntsville, but he makes sure he takes off Fridays.”
Lee — mild-mannered in a formal setting with a smile that shows most when the topics broach Temple football and his teammates — finished describing some of his hardships by saying, “But, it ain’t nothing.”
Nothing, perhaps, in terms of Lee viewing his life through his unique lens, though it’s certainly something that he and those who had his best interests at heart had to navigate as he went through elementary, middle school and into high school.
It hasn’t always been smooth. What journey is these days? The most important thing for Lee is that he has yet to give into the doubts.
“He’s had to overcome a lot of adversity. He’s got to overcome a lot of influences that are not positive influences around him in his life. There are times where it’s been, do we keep him on or give up on him or whatever, and he kind of answered the bell,” Temple defensive coordinator Dexter Knox said. “Really, his sophomore year is when we started to see a change of him being invested. We don’t necessarily have to go chase him anymore. He’s here. He bought in. We’re glad to have him.
“He’s an intelligent kid in the classroom. He’s an intelligent kid off the field. We just try to steer him in the right direction, and that’s ultimately our job — try to grow them up to be great men. There are some things that he has to continue to work on, just like a lot of us but, right now, I like where he’s at.”
There are subtle instances that demonstrate Lee’s development within the football program. During the first day of fall camp, Stewart overheard Lee giving a varsity newbie the lay of the land while reminding the player to be sure to keep his helmet on in between drill stations.
“I’m not really a leader. I mean, I’ll help you, but I’m not really an outspoken person,” Lee said. “So, I’ve been working on being more outspoken because people look up to me.”
Then there are giant leaps, such as the one he took from his sophomore to junior season. Lee knew he had to change his approach if he wanted to earn a starting spot. He had to get better as a whole. So, he did.
“Just locking in more,” he said.
Lee, who said playing football for Temple has taught him discipline and patience, appeared in every game last season, starting all but one as the Wildcats claimed the District 12-6A championship and advanced to the area round of the Class 6A Division II playoffs.
He recorded 42 tackles — second among the team’s linebackers — had two sacks, two interceptions, caused two fumbles and recovered two last season. He’ll pair again with fellow linebacker Taurean York (94 tackles in 2020), a junior, whom Lee refers to as his “big little brother” as Temple chases a ninth consecutive postseason berth.
In the meantime, Lee holds down a job as a cook at Hat Creek Burger Company in West Temple and enjoys the medical classes Temple High offers. He said he does it all for his aunt, whom he wants to help start her own catering business, and his younger brother Quazie, a sophomore.
“I want to be a good role model for him,” Lee said.
It’s taken time, but Lee appears to be on his way to that, too.
“There is a development process. There’s a physical maturity, mental maturity and emotional maturity that comes with being the best football player and the best young man you can be, and he’s become a pretty salty football player,” Stewart said. “And Faylin does not crumble. He’s a fighter.”