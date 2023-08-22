It’s easy to find examples of what Micah Hudson can do on the football field. Social media is filled with highlight videos of Lake Belton’s electric senior wide receiver leaping to rise above a defender to make a catch or accelerating to leave would-be tacklers in his wake after a slick juke.
He’s the talk of the town — so to speak — heading into 2023, a top-ranked collegiate prospect slotted as high as sixth in the nation by various recruiting websites, and his talent and potential are coveted by at least 35 Division I programs.
“Elite ball skills,” Broncos head coach Brian Cope said. “Jump balls are not 50-50 balls. They’re probably 80-20 and that might be a little bit low. He also is, by far, one of our top practice players. He’s detail oriented.”
At 6-foot, 190 pounds with speed to burn, Hudson indeed has it all. But his five-star rating isn’t all that he is, and Cope is quick to point that out. Equally impressive, perhaps, is the reputation Hudson has earned on Lake Belton’s campus and in its facilities through how he conducts himself behind the scenes, selfless instances defined by Cope as “the character piece.”
“He brings that leadership quality. What he’s done is when coaches are coaching up kids, he’s also there as an extra coach on the field,” Cope said. “He also wants his teammates to have as much success as he does. I think that’s also what makes him a great athlete as well.
“We’re talking about a kid who played football, basketball, soccer and track last year. He loves being a Bronco, and we’re really, really proud of him. He’s also a guy that’s going to clean up the stands after a game and not think twice about it. That’s the type of young man that he is. The character is through the roof. He’s all-in here.”
And even though all of the buzz and attention constantly hover around him, Hudson maintains a noticeably modest, mellow demeanor, mutes the outside hype and prefers to defer to his teammates.
Earlier this summer, he said a lot was made out of his decision to skip a scheduled official visit to Texas. It led to speculation among various online publications that Austin wasn’t among his preferred landing spots. (Incidentally, Hudson said he has “an idea in my mind” of where he wants to go and plans to ink his name during December’s signing period before an early graduation.)
Hudson’s reason for his change of plans had nothing to do with his future and everything to do with the present. He wanted to be with his teammates as they advanced to the championship bracket of the 7-on-7 state tournament in June in College Station.
“I feel like being a good teammate comes before any of that (recruiting) stuff because you never know what a person could be going through. When my teammate needs me, I have to help them out,” Hudson said. “I wanted to help them out. I’m putting my team before any of that stuff. I want to be a person that people can be like, ‘If I ever need something, I always can go to him.’ No matter if they’re my teammate. Just anyone in general. I just feel like you have to do those good deeds, just because.”
Aside from a brief period in Houston, Hudson has lived in Temple his entire life. He attended Pirtle Elementary then Lake Belton Middle School before being in the first freshman class at Lake Belton, which enters its fourth year as a high school and program.
Hudson’s initial taste of football was in the second grade, when he was a defensive lineman, and he didn’t suit up again until the sixth grade. He was a quarterback in seventh and eighth grade but wanted to be receiver when he joined high school because “I wanted to catch passes, so I chose to switch my position,” he said.
Needless to say, that’s worked out well for Hudson and the Broncos.
Hudson, who said interest from colleges picked up steam between his freshman and sophomore seasons, was one of the core contributors during Lake’s first two years, a stretch during which the Broncos went 18-1 while playing a rouge schedule and waiting for UIL eligibility. Last season, Lake Belton’s first as a full-fledged member, Hudson pocketed 64 receptions for 1,143 yards — both area highs — and 14 touchdowns in an 8-3 playoff-qualifying campaign.
He’ll again be counted on as the Broncos aim for their first District 4-5A-I title and beyond.
The expectations aren’t burdens, instead just part of the territory in a sport Hudson cherishes and respects.
“I feel like if you’re really passionate about the game, it just hits different when you have wins, losses, when you’re scoring, when your teammates are scoring. When you’re really passionate about it, football is a great thing that God gave us. If you treat the game the way it’s supposed to be treated, it’ll treat you well,” he said.
“Football does a lot of stuff for a lot of people. Football can be a place for you to go to be yourself and a place where you can learn things. There’s a lot that people can take away from football, and it can change their life. Some people could be having some bad thing at home or whatever, but they come to football practice and they feel good or just feel like people care about them.”