Lake feature

Lake Belton senior wide receiver Micah Hudson is a highly ranked Division I prospect, but coaches say he’s just as good of a guy off the field.

 Ray Swindle/Special to the Telegram

It’s easy to find examples of what Micah Hudson can do on the football field. Social media is filled with highlight videos of Lake Belton’s electric senior wide receiver leaping to rise above a defender to make a catch or accelerating to leave would-be tacklers in his wake after a slick juke.

jweaver@tdtnews.com