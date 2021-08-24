By marcus hood
telegram sports writer
SALADO — Head coach Alan Haire doesn’t like to live in the past.
He can’t, however, help replaying one moment in time he may never forget — Nov. 27, 2020.
That was the night Haire’s Salado team tried to upset the seven time-state champion Carthage Bulldogs in a third-round playoff game.
“I replay that first series,” Haire said. “We hold them. They punt and the ball rolls down to the 1-inch line, so we start from the 1 coming out, which is a great opportunity to drive it 99 yards. We get 2 (yards) on the first play and I think 7 on the next play to have a third-and-1. Then we get a procedure penalty. That changed the whole dynamic of the game.
“I feel if we could have got a first down, we maintain a drive and the clock, we can settle down into who we are and what we do. I replay that procedure penalty in my mind. We don’t get the first down, have to punt, give them a short field and go from there.”
The Eagles never got much going that night, falling 35-7 as the Bulldogs went on to win their eighth title.
The riddle for Haire to solve this season is how to get Salado in position for a rematch after losing two 1,000-yard rushers and returning just a handful of starters from last year’s 11-2 squad.
The first step is by filling holes on the offense, primarily in the backfield. Halfback Caden Strickland, who rushed for 552 yards and nine touchdowns on 73 carries last year, and quarterback Hutton Haire, who completed 18 of 37 passes for 372 yards and six scores in his third season as a starter, give the Eagles experience in the backfield.
Aidan Wilson moves from a guard slot to be the fullback, and Seth Reavis moves from starting cornerback to the tailback position.
“Having new backs is always a little weird at first,” said Hutton Haire, who was a District 9-4A-II first-team selection in 2020. “But we are getting used to it and are already good with it. I feel like all three backs are great, and I’m looking forward to see how they all do.”
With Wilson moving to the backfield, the only returning offensive lineman is Gavyn Keyser, who was the 9-4A-II offensive lineman of the year last season.
“He has done a great job getting himself into shape,” Alan Haire said of Keyser. “He was a force with his size last year. He’s gotten more mobile this year, so we are going to play him at some other roles as well.”
Overall, Haire is excited about having new guys in the trenches.
“I think it gets us back down to basics,” he said. “You have to coach those guys. Two of them were holding clipboards on the sideline last year. Now they are starting. It gives you an opportunity as a coach to teach better, go back to the fundamentals and get them equipped to do the best they can do. I view it as fun, and it’s not stale to them because it’s all new coaching at the varsity level.”
The Eagles’ strength early on may be their defense, despite having to replace district MVP Wrook Brown, defensive MVP Peyton Miller and five others who helped last year’s unit limit opponents to 258 yards per game.
Linebacker Braydon Sumners, tackle Blake Volk and safety Josh Huckabee give Salado a solid base on which the defense can build.
“Sure we lost a ton (of players), but the kids in the locker room deserve the best coaching they can get and the best opportunity to be successful,” Alan Haire said. “We are going to be who we are, and I don’t think the depth chart is empty. We just have some that lack experience and for this group, we are going to see what we can accomplish with them. Maybe the experience they saw with that other group, maybe they said, ‘Hey, if I work hard, maybe I can accomplish that. Maybe it will happen.’”