Central Texas Christian’s players are not satisfied with their recent success.
In 2020, the Lions put together the program’s best season in its short existence as an 11-man team, defeating Weatherford Christian 49-0 for the first playoff win in school history.
Then, CTCS built on the accomplishment by earning return berths in each of the following seasons, advancing to the second round last year when the Lions highlighted their 10th anniversary since moving up from 6-man football by producing the most wins in a single season with eight.
For some, the milestone moments, which were punctuated by the team’s first playoff victory at home, might become mundane, but CTCS head coach Leif Johnston is not concerned about his players becoming complacent.
“Our junior and senior class has won a lot of football games,” he said. “There for a while, we would get in the playoffs and be knocked out in the first round, but these guys helped get us over that hump. Now, they are getting a little tired of that.
“I can tell that this group wants to do something more.”
And the Lions have good reason to believe the upcoming season could be special.
Along with returning a majority of their starters, including two-way linemen Tristan Eanes and Loyal Morris, quarterback Cooper Smith, a sophomore, and leading kickoff and punt returner Evan Allerkamp, CTCS added a standout talent to its roster.
Senior running back Tabor Tyson joins the Lions after accumulating more than 1,500 total yards at Austin Brentwood Christian last year.
Despite winning just one game with the Bears, Tyson shined individually, recording 1,321 yards and a dozen touchdowns rushing to go with 13 receptions for 226 yards and two scores en route to landing on the all-state second team. Additionally, Tyson posted 59 total tackles, including 44 solo, three interceptions and caused a fumble as a defensive back.
“He is a complete standout and we needed someone to fill that position,” Johnston said. “He has already shown that he has a lot to offer, because he can run the ball and catch the ball and he has 4.4-second speed. We haven’t had an athlete like him in a long time.
“I can only imagine that he is going to make some noise, so his arrival was a nice surprise.”
Ironically, CTCS opens its season by traveling to Brentwood, where Tyson will attempt to do something he could not accomplish last season by winning a game on the Bears’ field.
The Lions, however, understand what home-field advantage can provide.
Entering the upcoming season, CTCS is riding a wave of momentum, but equally important, it is playing with pride after adorning its field with artificial turf prior to last year, and in its inaugural season, history was made.
Facing Dallas First Baptist to open the playoffs, the Lions cruised to a 54-14 victory despite missing several key players to injury, including Smith, who had completed 85 of 139 passes for 903 yards and five touchdowns in his debut season.
Regardless, CTCS totaled 505 yards on its home field to advance.
This season, CTCS opens its TAPPS District 2-IV schedule at home against preseason No. 25 Shiner St. Paul on Oct. 20.
Although last year’s playoff celebration was sweet, the Lions are not satisfied with their recent success, and Johnston is confident more milestones will be made.
“There are just a lot of dynamics running through this program right now,” he said. “Something is just a little bit different with this team. Getting that turf field was a key component because it is a lot more fun to play football when you have such a nice facility.
“Stuff like that just naturally brings momentum to the program.”