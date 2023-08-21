ROCKDALE — Depth is an issue for all football teams, but it is often especially an issue for Class 2A and 3A programs. The line between having enough numbers needed to field a competitive team and struggling to keep up is razor thin for some schools.
In 2023, Rockdale might be one of those schools. The total number of football players is good — about 81 — but only 30 of those are listed on the varsity roster.
“Our concern is definitely depth,” first-year head coach Hunter Hamrick said. “I have one kid coming off an ACL tear and another recovering from a car wreck. I looked over at practice the other day, and there were four linemen in street clothes. There’s a bunch of injury-related stuff like that.”
Dave Campbell’s Texas Football lists eight returning starters on the Tigers offense and seven on defense. Those numbers are down to seven and six, Hamrick said.
Quantity might be an issue, but at tradition-rich Rockdale, quality rarely is. Hamrick said he has several experienced players he will look toward for leadership on and off the field.
The list starts with senior quarterback Blaydn Barcak. Last year in his junior campaign he threw for 1,956 yards and ran for another 654, leading the team in both categories. Illustrating the depth issues, Barcak will probably have to play on both sides of the ball this year. Last year he focused solely on quarterback.
“He’s fired up to do that, though,” Hamrick said. “He’s a physical kid, and he wants to be in the mix.”
Gerren Marrero is another player poised to have a big year. He mostly played defense as a sophomore last season but will be featured on both sides of the ball this year.
“He is a really, really smart football player,” Hamrick said. “He finds the ball as a free safety, and you can’t really get it over his head. We are going to have to find a way to increase his touches on offense. He’s a small package, but he can really play.”
Marrero will be one of Barcak’s primary receiving targets, along with De’Andre Stephens, Riley Spears and Sawyer Chalk, an assistant coach’s son and move-in who came from Ingleside High School, where Hamrick previously coached.
“Stephens should have a breakout year,” Hamrick said. “He had a really good basketball and track season, and came along in 7-on-7, too. He is our jump-ball guy.
“Chalk was all-district last year as a free safety. He is going to be our backup quarterback, start at running back and play defense.”
Speaking of Ingleside, Hamrick led the Mustangs to an 8-3 record and a playoff berth last season. His Central Texas roots run deep, though, as his dad was the head coach at Bremond for 13 years. Hamrick, a Bremond grad, was the Rockdale offensive coordinator from 2012-2016, and his wife is from Troy.
“I have had years of service here,” Hamrick said. “This is not unfamiliar territory.”
Perhaps because of that familiarity, Hamrick knows District 11-3A-I is one of the toughest leagues in the state. Franklin will be looking for a state championship three-peat, and Lorena is only one year removed from hoisting the UIL state title trophy.
“Everybody has to put Lorena and Franklin up top, I would think,” he said. “That is the matchup I’m sure everyone will be keeping an eye on. Cameron (Yoe) has a lot of quality coming back, and should be really good. Academy knocked us out last year, and is steadily growing. Troy has the most returning starters in the district.”
That gauntlet will not begin until late September, though. First up is a home game against Teague on Friday, followed by a trip to Taylor on Sept. 1.