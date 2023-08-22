SALADO — Few are as knowledgeable about the history of Salado football as Tom Westerberg.
Despite his long coaching career elsewhere, the 1982 Salado graduate is aware of the seasons that have seen great success, others of disappointing lows and many more somewhere in between.
Westerberg would like to be part of the wheels in motion that put his alma mater on a higher plane and keep them there as the village is on the cusp of significant growth.
Some of that will require picking up victories that got away from the Eagles a year ago with the same hard-knocks schedule that led to a 3-8 campaign.
“It’s not the easiest schedule in the world,” admitted Westerberg, whose non-district opponents include strong powers in Boerne, Malakoff and Hitchcock along with old local rival Academy before entering into a small but salty District 11-4-II slate against Waco Connally, Madisonville, Gatesville and Robinson. The Eagles lost eight of their last nine games, though many were close contests in Westerberg’s first season.
“Now that we’ve been here a year with our offense in place, our coaches in place, I have a better feeling that we will respond a little bit better,” he said.
The Eagles have a mixture of veterans spliced in with a corps of sophomores who will need to get ready quickly to compete on Fridays.
The best place to have an experienced leader is at quarterback and the Eagles have that in senior Luke Law, a statuesque 6-foot-6, 230-pounder who threw for almost 2,300 yards last year. He recovered from a foot injury that kept him out the Eagles’ overtime playoff loss to Cuero and was showcased in 7-on-7 spring football.
“Luke has another year under his belt,” Westerberg said. “He’s been to all kinds of camps and has done a good job getting ready this summer.”
Law will have a talented set of receivers in Morgan Adams, Brendan Wilson and Korbin Konarik from which to choose.
“All are good athletes and we’ve got to get the ball where they can catch it and run,” Westerberg said.
What they plan to do more this season is run, largely on the strength of Kase Maedgen’s wheels.
“We will rely more on the run this season, especially early,” Westerberg said. “If you have to throw 40 or 50 times to win it, you probably aren’t going to win. You’ve still got to run the football and run out the clock to win football games. You have to run it.”
Up front, the Eagles have a mostly new array of linemen. Josh Barker will get the nod at center, flanked by guards Brooks McLane and Trey Waters. At the tackles, Tyler Blackwood and Kaleb Bellis will see time. The Eagles also have added a tight end in James Renick, whose primary job is to block and will be used in routes as well.
While the skill positions are largely veterans, the Eagles have a half-dozen sophomores to rely on for both sides of the ball.
Defensively, Salado should be strongest in its linebacking set led by Phoenix Flores, Dusty Rhiddlehoover, Davis Graham, former safety Lincoln Hossfeld and Lucas Beyer.
Westerberg said they plan to rotate numerous players along the front line led by Dawson Barksdale, JJ Adams, Noah Romney and Brodie Landon.
The secondary will be youthful with twins Devonte and Demonte Foster at the safeties and Brayden Dildine and Caine Cruddas on the corners.
Towns Sather will do the placekicking and Sully Anderson is expected to handle the punting.
While the schedule remains rough, the Eagles believe they have the arsenal and means to deal with it even better this time around.