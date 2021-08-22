BARTLETT — The buzz word for 2021 at Bartlett might be “more.” More players on the sideline, more points, more wins.
Then again, it really still just boils down to a numbers game for the school with a reported enrollment of 98 and a football program aching for its first winning season since 2012 (6-5) and playoff berth since 2013 (5-7).
“It’s iron-man football over here,” third-year Bulldogs coach Brian Kozma joked earlier this month. “We have around 30 kids. Before it was 18 to 20.
“It sure feels better and gives us a little more room. If someone goes down, we have backups. Makes practice a lot better. You can run 11 on 11 and kids can rotate, and not coaches, on scout team or starting offense and defense. You’re actually getting a better look than you were before.”
With the increased bodies and an adjusted approach to offensive and defensive schemes, Kozma is hopeful that Bartlett can compete at a consistent level from Weeks 1 through 11.
He’ll employ running back Jay Polynice (6-foot-3, 185 pounds), quarterbacks/receivers Tate Tipton and Dada Davis, and offensive lineman turned tight end Kenneth Davis (6-5) to provide a spark for an offense that’s been better under Kozma yet not potent enough against high-scoring opponents.
Tipton and Davis will share the QB role. When one is under center, the other will be out wide, with Kozma saying, “They each bring a little something different to the game.”
“We have to put points on the board,” Kozma said, explaining that the Bulldogs will drift a bit from their usual Slot-T attack and implement more spread looks in order to get the ball into the hands of Polynice, Tipton and Davis and let them make plays.
Shamar Wilson, a sophomore, also is expected to give Bartlett an added threat at wide receiver as the Bulldogs aim to top the 108 points scored in 2020 when they snapped a streak of 26 losses that dated to 2017.
“Since I’ve been here, we’ve scored more points than the previous couple years but we just have to take it up a notch,” said Kozma, who served as offensive coordinator at Liberty Hill for four years prior to taking over at Bartlett in 2019. “We are going to utilize everything.”
The Bulldogs posted that skid-stopping victory in Week 2, lost the next week 7-0 and didn’t play many more close contests the rest of the way as a hectic COVID-altered district schedule that called for midweek games wore on the shorthanded team.
Re-energized and better equipped in 2021, Kozma said he believes the Bulldogs have the potential to build a head of steam during their non-district slate — which includes the season opener Friday night against Frost and games against Menard, Meridian and Itasca — before the District 13-2A-II slate commences with rival Granger on Sept. 24.
“I think us changing up our offense, putting them out in space and into more one-on-one, is going to help us,” said Kozma, who added that Bartlett’s defense also was tweaked this offseason and will feature more of an aggressive style led by linebackers Wyatt Ingroum, Jeremey Craig and Polynice.
“If we can get our kids on a good roll into district, get some confidence, you never know what’s going to happen after that.”