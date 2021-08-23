WEEK 1

Thursday, Aug. 26

Non-district

Killeen at Round Rock Cedar Ridge

Copperas Cove at Round Rock Stony Point

Friday, Aug. 27

Non-district

Austin Westlake at Temple

Belton at Georgetown

Mexia at Lake Belton

Killeen Ellison at Liberty Hill

Harker Heights at Pflugerville Weiss

Killeen Shoemaker at San Angelo Central

Lampasas at Brownwood

Llano at Gatesville

Austin Northeast Early at Jarrell

Salado vs. Troy at UMHB

Rogers at Academy

Lago Vista at Cameron Yoe

La Grange at Rockdale

Millsap at Bruceville-Eddy

Holland at Burton

Hamilton at Moody

Jewett Leon at Rosebud-Lott

Frost at Bartlett

Granger at Axtell

Waco Eagle Christian at Buckholts

Weatherford Christian at Central Texas Christian

Azle Christian at Holy Trinity Catholic

WEEK 2

Thursday, Sept. 2

Non-district

Killeen at Pflugerville Hendrickson

Jarrell at Austin Travis

Friday, Sept. 3

Non-district

Magnolia West at Temple

Round Rock at Belton

Lake Belton at Fort Worth Arlington Heights

Killeen Ellison at Leander Vandegrift

Harker Heights at Georgetown East View

Georgetown at Copperas Cove

Elgin at Lampasas

Gatesville at Glen Rose

Salado at Grandview

Clifton at Academy

Cameron Yoe at Bellville

Rockdale at Taylor

Troy at Mexia

San Saba at Rogers

Crawford at Bruceville-Eddy

Holland at Bosqueville

Moody at Hico

Wortham at Rosebud-Lott

Bartlett at Menard

Rio Vista at Granger

Buckholts at McDade

Dallas Shelton at Central Texas Christian

Holy Trinity Catholic at Chester

Idle: Killeen Shoemaker

WEEK 3

Thursday, Sept. 9

Non-district

Killeen at Waco

Round Rock McNeil at Harker Heights

Friday, Sept. 10

Non-district

Temple at Hutto

Pflugerville Hendrickson at Belton

Lake Belton at Poteet

Killeen Ellison at Cibolo Steele

Kerrville Tivy at Killeen Shoemaker

Copperas Cove at Austin Bowie

Lampasas at Wimberley

Gatesville at Lorena

McGregor at Jarrell

Salado at Stephenville

Academy at Groesbeck

Franklin at Cameron Yoe

Lexington at Rockdale

Robinson at Troy

Rogers at Whitney

Bruceville-Eddy at Florence

Waco Reicher at Holland

Moody at Hubbard

Rosebud-Lott vs. Stamford at Weatherford

Meridian at Bartlett

Granger at Frost

Buckholts at Round Rock Concordia

Central Texas Christian at Dallas Covenant

Keene at Holy Trinity Catholic

WEEK 4

Friday, Sept. 17

Non-district

Cameron Yoe at Lake Belton

China Spring at Lampasas

Gatesville at Hillsboro

Jarrell at Geronimo Navarro

Mexia at Salado

Academy at Lago Vista

Rockdale at Bellville

Troy at Franklin

West at Rogers

Bruceville-Eddy at Jewett Leon

Crawford at Holland

Meridian at Moody

Rosebud-Lott at Granger

Itasca at Bartlett

Buckholts at Iredell

Central Texas Christian at Bryan Brazos Christian

Fort Worth Homeschool at Holy Trinity Catholic

Idle: Temple, Belton, Killeen, Killeen Ellison, Harker Heights, Killeen Shoemaker, Copperas Cove

WEEK 5

Thursday, Sept. 23

District 12-6A

Killeen Ellison at Harker Heights

Friday, Sept. 24

District 12-6A

Temple at Bryan

Belton at Copperas Cove

Killeen Shoemaker at Killeen

District 11-3A-I

Lorena at Academy

Cameron Yoe at Caldwell

McGregor at Rockdale

District 13-3A-II

Buffalo at Rogers

District 12-2A-I

Hearne at Holland

Thorndale at Moody

Thrall at Rosebud-Lott

District 13-2A-II

Bartlett at Granger

TAPPS Six-man District 4-I/II

Marble Falls Faith at Holy Trinity Catholic

Non-district

Katy Jordan at Lake Belton

Lampasas at Gatesville

Gonzales at Jarrell

Taylor at Salado

Buckholts at Prairie Lea

Idle: Troy, Bruceville-Eddy, Central Texas Christian

WEEK 6

Thursday, Sept. 30

District 12-6A

Copperas Cove at Killeen Shoemaker

Friday, Oct. 1

District 12-6A

Harker Heights at Temple

Bryan at Belton

Killeen at Killeen Ellison

District 11-3A-I

Academy at McGregor

Rockdale at Cameron Yoe

Troy at Lorena

District 13-3A-II

Rogers at Clifton

District 12-2A-I

Bruceville-Eddy at Thrall

Holland at Thorndale

Rosebud-Lott at Hearne

District 13-2A-II

Milano at Bartlett

TAPPS Six-man District 4-I/II

Holy Trinity Catholic at Round Rock Christian

Non-district

Lake Belton at Llano

Austin St. Dominic Savio at Central Texas Christian

Idle: Lampasas, Gatesville, Jarrell, Salado, Moody, Granger, Buckholts

WEEK 7

Thursday, Oct. 7

District 12-6A

Temple at Killeen Ellison

Friday, Oct. 8

District 12-6A

Belton at Harker Heights

Killeen at Copperas Cove

Killeen Shoemaker at Bryan

District 13-4A-I

Taylor at Lampasas

District 9-4A-II

Salado at Gatesville

Jarrell at China Spring

District 11-3A-I

Cameron Yoe at Academy

Caldwell at Rockdale

McGregor at Troy

District 13-3A-II

Franklin at Rogers

District 12-2A-I

Hearne at Bruceville-Eddy

Moody at Holland

Thorndale at Rosebud-Lott

District 13-2A-II

Bartlett at Iola

Granger at Milano

TAPPS District 3-III/IV

Central Texas Christian at Hallettsville Sacred Heart

TAPPS Six-man District 4-I/II

Holy Trinity Catholic at Austin Veritas

Non-district

Richardson Lamar Randle at Lake Belton

Centex Homeschool at Buckholts

WEEK 8

Thursday, Oct. 14

District 12-6A

Bryan at Killeen

Friday, Oct. 15

District 12-6A

Temple at Belton

Killeen Ellison at Copperas Cove

Harker Heights at Killeen Shoemaker

District 13-4A-I

Burnet at Lampasas

District 9-4A-II

China Spring at Gatesville

Robinson at Jarrell

Waco Connally at Salado

District 11-3A-I

Academy at Caldwell

Troy at Cameron Yoe

District 13-3A-II

Rogers at Lexington

District 12-2A-I

Bruceville-Eddy at Thorndale

Rosebud-Lott at Moody

District 13-2A-II

Burton at Bartlett

Iola at Granger

TAPPS District 3-III/IV

Central Texas Christian at Schertz John Paul II

TAPPS Six-man District 4-I/II

Holy Trinity Catholic at Round Rock Concordia

Saturday, Oct. 16

Non-district

Lake Belton at Katy Jordan

Idle: Rockdale, Holland, Buckholts

WEEK 9

Thursday, Oct. 21

District 12-6A

Belton at Killeen Ellison

Friday, Oct. 22

District 12-6A

Killeen Shoemaker at Temple

Killeen at Harker Heights

Copperas Cove at Bryan

District 13-4A-I

Lampasas at Austin LBJ

District 9-4A-II

Gatesville at Robinson

Jarrell at Waco Connally

Salado at China Spring

District 11-3A-I

Rockdale at Academy

Cameron Yoe at Lorena

Caldwell at Troy

District 13-3A-II

Riesel at Rogers

District 12-2A-I

Moody at Bruceville-Eddy

Holland at Rosebud-Lott

District 13-2A-II

Bartlett at Snook

Granger at Burton

District 14-1A-II

Buckholts at Dime Box

TAPPS District 3-III/IV

San Antonio Holy Cross at Central Texas Christian

Non-district

Austin Liberal Arts and Science at Lake Belton

Idle: Holy Trinity Catholic

WEEK 10

Thursday, Oct. 28

District 12-6A

Belton at Killeen Shoemaker

Friday, Oct. 29

District 12-6A

Temple at Killeen

Killeen Ellison at Bryan

Harker Heights at Copperas Cove

District 13-4A-I

Fischer Canyon Lake at Lampasas

District 9-4A-II

Waco Connally at Gatesville

Jarrell at Salado

District 11-3A-I

McGregor at Cameron Yoe

Troy at Rockdale

District 12-2A-I

Bruceville-Eddy at Holland

Thrall at Moody

District 13-2A-II

Somerville at Bartlett

Snook at Granger

District 14-1A-II

Oglesby at Buckholts

TAPPS District 3-III/IV

Shiner St. Paul at Central Texas Christian

TAPPS Six-man District 4-I/II

San Marcos Academy at Holy Trinity Catholic

Non-district

Lake Belton at San Antonio Davenport

Idle: Academy, Rogers, Rosebud-Lott

WEEK 11

Thursday, Nov. 4

District 12-6A

Bryan at Harker Heights

Friday, Nov. 5

District 12-6A

Copperas Cove at Temple

Killeen at Belton

Killeen Shoemaker at Killeen Ellison

District 13-4A-I

Lampasas at Fredericksburg

District 9-4A-II

Gatesville at Jarrell

Salado at Robinson

District 11-3A-I

Academy at Troy

Rockdale at Lorena

District 13-3A-II

Rogers at Florence

District 12-2A-I

Rosebud-Lott at Bruceville-Eddy

Holland at Thrall

Moody at Hearne

District 13-2A-II

Granger at Somerville

District 14-1A-II

Buckholts at Mount Calm

TAPPS Six-man District 4-I/II

Holy Trinity Catholic at Austin Hill Country

Idle: Lake Belton, Cameron Yoe, Bartlett, Central Texas Christian